Parts of the UK may feel the drop in temperatures on Monday

The UK Health Security Agency issued the cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England from Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Flooding brought about by Storm Claudia is set to make way for freezing temperatures after yellow warnings for cold were issued.

The warnings were issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for parts of the Midlands and northern England. The alerts are in place for Monday, while flooding is likely to continue throughout the weekend, according to the Environment Agency. While the worst of Storm Claudia appears to be over, it is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds through Friday evening and overnight.

The cold snap followsa flooding caused by Storm Claudia. Picture: Met Office

Torrential rain is likely to continue into the weekend before colder weather sets in from Sunday, making snow and sleet possible on north-facing coasts and hills early next week. By Friday afternoon, the worst of the rain from Storm Claudia was in southeast Wales, with 81.8mm of rain recorded at a rain gauge at Tafalog in Gwent – already 60% of the monthly November average for the region. The alert for the upcoming cold snap is in place from 8am on Monday November 17 until 8am on Friday November 21 and covers the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West and Yorkshire and The Humber. Head of road safety at The AA, Tony Rich, has urged drivers in the worst-hit areas to stay off the roads until Storm Claudia has passed.

Storm Claudia hit on Friday and may continue over the weekend. Picture: Alamy