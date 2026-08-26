It follows hot weather across the UK, which coincided with extremely dry conditions.

Yellow warnings in force as rain and thunderstorms to hit parts of UK. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

“Intense” thunderstorms and heavy rain across much of England and Wales could cause travel disruption this week, forecasters have warned, as yellow weather warnings come into action.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office said a band of heavy showers and thunderstorms is expected to move northwards on Wednesday morning. The weather service said warm and humid conditions will bring an increasing chance of heavy showers, thunderstorms and longer spells of rain. It follows hot weather across the UK which coincided with extremely dry conditions, with drought being declared in nearly three-quarters of England and the whole of Wales. The RAC said risks to drivers from slippery roads from rainfall are “much greater right now as a result of the prolonged dry spell”. Read more: Households brace for winter energy squeeze as Ofgem to reveal October price cap Read more: Moment tornado tears through villages in Southern France leaving dozens injured and 300 homes damaged

The rain forecast follows an extended period of hot weather across the UK . Picture: Alamy

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued from 3am to 10pm on Wednesday across much of England including London and the South East, the Midlands, East Anglia, and parts of the North West, South West, as well as eastern parts of Wales. The Met Office warned that showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon “may be intense”, with 20-30mm rain falling in less than an hour and 40-50mm being possible in two to three hours in a few spots, leading to some surface water flooding. The weather service said there is a “small risk of flooding and disruption” from thunderstorms on Wednesday, including possible damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail. It added that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Large hail and frequent lightning are also possible before showers and thunderstorms drift northwards and ease during Wednesday evening.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales



Thursday 06:00 – 22:00



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/TfU9Ok8qZD



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/mEk4YAu8ru — Met Office (@metoffice) August 25, 2026