By Rebecca Henrys

A yellow weather warning has come into force as heavy rain and strong winds are forecast, which may cause flooding and travel disruption, the Met Office said.

The warning for rain is in place until 2pm for south-west England and much of South Wales. The Met Office increased the area covered by the warning early on Tuesday to include parts of south-east England. Monday was the end of meteorological summer, with cooling temperatures, rain and wind expected across the country, after the warmest summer on record. Meanwhile, the Northern Lights were visible across parts of the UK and Ireland overnight on Monday and Tuesday, after a powerful solar storm. Read more: Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back, but when does autumn actually begin? Read more: Northern Lights seen across the UK in huge solar storm as met office says aurora might return tonight

Northern lights can be seen from the beach in Hooksiel in the district of Friesland. Picture: Alamy

Stargazers on Monday night reported sightings in north-east Scotland, northern England and the Midlands, with photos on social media showing the lights as far south as West Cork in Ireland. Tuesday and Wednesday will see night-time viewing conditions worsen, but northern Scotland and northern England are likely to have the clearest skies, although still not ideal viewing conditions. In its weather warning, the Met Office said "heavy rain may cause travel disruption and flooding in places". It added that "some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible” and bus and train services will probably be affected with “journey times taking longer".

Rebekah Hicks, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "We’re expecting a band of heavy rain and strong winds to move north-east through the first part of Wednesday, followed by heavy showers and the risk of thunderstorms. Some of these could bring hail and gusty winds, particularly in southern areas. "Of course, the warning coincides with the first school run after the summer holidays for some, meaning a wet and potentially disruptive start to the day for many." Heavy rain and strong winds will move north-east from early on Wednesday, followed by heavy showers and some thunderstorms. Conditions will gradually improve from the South West through Wednesday afternoon as showers become more isolated. Rainfall totals will be 20-30mm across much of the area covered by the weather warning on Wednesday, but some places could see 40-60mm within a period of six to nine hours.

