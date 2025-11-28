The Met Office said heavy rain could cause travel disruption

A rain soaked capital city of London on a wet day.

By Ella Bennett

A yellow weather warning has been issued across parts of the UK for this weekend and early next week.

The Met Office said heavy rain could cause travel disruption, difficult driving conditions and possibly impact outdoor plans. Forecasters warned that a developing area of low pressure would move across southern and central parts of the UK on Saturday. This will bring “bands of heavy rain and gusty winds”, particularly across Wales, the Midlands and southern England. There is potential for 20-30mm of rain to fall across England and Wales, with 50mm possible in places. On high ground, there is a low chance of between 60 to 80mm of rain falling. Read more: Warning of disruption as 75mph gusts forecast Read more: Met Office rebukes 'seven inches of snow' headlines - and gives more realistic UK forecast

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “While the exact track of the low remains uncertain at this time, there is a clear signal for strong winds and periods of heavy rain, which could lead to surface water flooding and delays to road and rail travel. “Rain will also push into north-east England during Saturday, some of which could fall as snow over higher ground when the system meets colder air coming down from the north. “Sunday will be drier and brighter, albeit colder, for many areas with blustery winds lingering near some North Sea coasts. Expect widespread frost overnight into Monday before the next weather system approaches.”

The Met Office said another Atlantic system would sweep in from the South West at the end of the weekend. This is expected to bring further rain, with the heaviest rainfall likely over parts of south and south-west England and South Wales. There will also be strong winds, with wind gusts reaching gale force along exposed costs, it added.

