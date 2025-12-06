A wet weather warning has been issued as more than half a month’s rain could fall in parts of south-west England and Wales.

Wet and windy weather is forecast to hit the United Kingdom again this weekend with 22 flood warnings in place across England on Saturday morning.

More than a dozen flood warnings remained in place on Saturday for England, with nine in Scotland and two in Wales.

A further eight flood warnings are active in Scotland, with six in Wales, as the Met Office warned of “potentially disruptive weather next week”.

Temperatures are expected to remain mild, but gusty winds and further rainfall – with heavy downpours more likely in south Wales, south-west England and Cumbria – could lead to weather warnings being issued.

Rain in south Wales and south-west England on saturated ground could lead to difficult travel conditions, the Met Office warned.

Read more: Australia stretch lead in Brisbane Ashes test as tailenders leave England frustrated

Read more: The 10 happiest places to live in the UK revealed