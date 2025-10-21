Yellow weather warnings have been issued across the UK, with forecasters warning of heavy rain, strong winds and the risk of flooding.

The Met Office says a “heavy swathe of rain” will sweep in from Wednesday night and continue into Thursday, bringing up to 50mm of rain in some areas.

Most regions are expected to see between 20 and 30mm, but parts of North Devon, Cornwall, and the eastern coast of England could see higher totals.

Alongside the downpours, gusty winds are expected to batter coastal areas in the south and east — with the possibility of gales in exposed spots.

The Met Office has warned of “spray and flooding on roads”, leading to “difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents”.

Read more: When is Bonfire Night in 2025, and where can you watch fireworks?