Disruption expected as yellow weather warning issued - see full list of areas affected
The Met Office has warned of "spray and flooding on roads", leading to "difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents"
Yellow weather warnings have been issued across the UK, with forecasters warning of heavy rain, strong winds and the risk of flooding.
Listen to this article
The Met Office says a “heavy swathe of rain” will sweep in from Wednesday night and continue into Thursday, bringing up to 50mm of rain in some areas.
Most regions are expected to see between 20 and 30mm, but parts of North Devon, Cornwall, and the eastern coast of England could see higher totals.
Alongside the downpours, gusty winds are expected to batter coastal areas in the south and east — with the possibility of gales in exposed spots.
The Met Office has warned of “spray and flooding on roads”, leading to “difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents”.
Read more: When is Bonfire Night in 2025, and where can you watch fireworks?
Public transport could also be affected, with longer journey times likely, while some homes and businesses could face flooding.
Residents in at-risk areas are being urged to check if their properties could flood and to “consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.”
The advice continues: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
Regions and local authorities affected:
East Midlands
- Derby
- Derbyshire
- Leicester
- Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
- Northamptonshire
- Nottingham
- Nottinghamshire
- Rutland
East of England
- Bedford
- Cambridgeshire
- Central Bedfordshire
- Essex
- Hertfordshire
- Luton
- Norfolk
- Peterborough
- Southend-on-Sea
- Suffolk
- Thurrock
London & South East England
- Bracknell Forest
- Brighton and Hove
- Buckinghamshire
- East Sussex
- Greater London
- Hampshire
- Isle of Wight
- Kent
- Medway
- Milton Keynes
- Oxfordshire
- Portsmouth
- Reading
- Slough
- Southampton
- Surrey
- West Berkshire
- West Sussex
- Windsor and Maidenhead
- Wokingham
North East England
- Darlington
- Hartlepool
- Middlesbrough
- Redcar and Cleveland
- Stockton-on-Tees
South West England
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole
- Bristol
- Cornwall
- Devon
- Dorset
- Gloucestershire
- North Somerset
- Plymouth
- Somerset
- South Gloucestershire
- Swindon
- Torbay
- Wiltshire
Wales
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
West Midlands
- Herefordshire
- Staffordshire
- Warwickshire
- West Midlands Conurbation
- Worcestershire
Yorkshire & Humber
- East Riding of Yorkshire
- Kingston upon Hull
- North East Lincolnshire
- North Lincolnshire
- North Yorkshire
- South Yorkshire
- West Yorkshire
- York