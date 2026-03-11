Waves crash against South Shields lighthouse on the North East coast (FILE). Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

By Henry Moore

A yellow weather warning of wind is in place in parts of the UK as cold temperatures return after a brief period of sunshine.

Parts of the UK are set to experience snow showers this week as a brief cooler spell is expected to bring colder temperatures and more unsettled weather. Temperatures across the country are set to fall from Thursday and may struggle to get into double digits amid a "fairly unsettled week of weather", a spokesperson for the Met Office said on Tuesday. The colder conditions are expected to bring "wintry hazards" towards the end of the week, including wind, rain and some snow showers.

Rain and severe gales in northwest Scotland to start Wednesday, with the strongest winds transferring to Orkney and Shetland through the morning⚠️



Blustery in many other areas too with sunny spells and a few showers, these mostly in the north 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/6povP0ZULH — Met Office (@metoffice) March 10, 2026

“We’ve got areas of showers and rain moving in from the West today, and with that, some quite strong winds into the north west of Scotland moving in today and through the overnight period,” said Oli Claydon at the Met Office. A yellow alert for wind has also been issued for Wednesday, with the Met Office warning of “severe gales” today across the Outer and Inner Hebrides. Some areas could see gusts of 65mph to 70mph, with a small chance of 75mph to 80mph, according to the Met Office. Rain and showers should move through “fairly readily”, leaving drier conditions through Wednesday, Mr Claydon said. “We do see some snow showers over the tops of the Scottish mountains through tomorrow, but that’s the very tops of the mountains – nothing really unusual for March,” he said. “With that said, the major change is some colder spell that comes through on Thursday.” A weather front moving south-eastwards is set to introduce colder air on Thursday and gradually move across the whole of the UK, “bringing temperatures down, and bringing with it also the risk of some snow”, Mr Claydon added. The highest chance of snow will be in the north of the UK – particularly in Scotland – through Thursday night and into Friday. There might be some lighter snow showers in other areas, such as the Scottish Southern Uplands, and possibly into the North Pennines in northern England.

Heavy rain on the M20 motorway at Ashford is making driving conditions very difficult for motorists heading for Dover, Kent, UK. Picture: Alamy