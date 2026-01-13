Yellow weather warnings issued after Storm Goretti battered the UK
A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued across much of Scotland after Storm Goretti battered the UK with strong winds and heavy snow.
The Met Office has warned ice may lead to some travel disruption in affected areas on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Clear spells will lead to ice developing on untreated surfaces on Tuesday night, particularly in areas of snowmelt by day and also where wintry showers move inland from the west.
Those living in the affected areas have been advised to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal, to ensure there's no need to rush. This reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls, the Met Office has said.
People should also try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, you should try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.
A number of roads across Scotland were blocked by flooding or landslides on Monday morning as the heavy snow which blanketed much of the country began to thaw.
In Aberdeenshire, the A92 was closed in both directions due to flooding, as was the A9 at Blair Atholl in Perth and Kinross.
Meanwhile, a landslide has closed the A815 near the junction with the A83 at Cairndow, near the Rest and be Thankful in Argyll and Bute, with diversions put in place.
Frost and ice will clear across Scotland to leave bright spells and some showery weather across the north of the UK on Tuesday morning— Met Office (@metoffice) January 12, 2026
A chance of some snow over the mountains
Elsewhere it will be rather cloudy with some outbreaks of rain developing 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/fESi9AwVRt
Elsewhere in the UK, the aftermath of Storm Goretti led to flood warnings as a result of melting snow and heavy rain.
The storm brought gusts of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the south-west of England.
The UK Government said the wintry weather had triggered its cold weather payments scheme, which means pensioners and low-income households automatically receive £25 for every seven-consecutive-day period of very cold weather.
The scheme covers England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell said: ”As temperatures plunge, cold weather payments will automatically get support directly to vulnerable households.
“Combined with the biggest-ever Pension Credit take-up campaign and our triple lock commitment – set to increase the state pension by up to £2,100 over this Parliament – we’re ensuring pensioners get the support they need this winter.”