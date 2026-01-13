A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued across much of Scotland after Storm Goretti battered the UK with strong winds and heavy snow.

The Met Office has warned ice may lead to some travel disruption in affected areas on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Clear spells will lead to ice developing on untreated surfaces on Tuesday night, particularly in areas of snowmelt by day and also where wintry showers move inland from the west.

Those living in the affected areas have been advised to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal, to ensure there's no need to rush. This reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls, the Met Office has said.

People should also try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, you should try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

