By Josef Al Shemary

Yellow weather warnings have been issued as parts of the UK may be drenched in heavy downpours over the coming days, the Met Office said.

The Met office issued yellow weather warnings as some regions might face flooding, travel delays and even potential power outages. Parts of Wales are expected to see the worst of the weather on Wednesday, as wet and windy conditions are set to continue with alerts for rain put in place. Some areas in Wales - mostly the southwestern coast including Swansea, Cardiff and Bridgend - will see up to 70mm of rainfall in a short period today. Typically, the areas surrounding Swansea including Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (Brecon Beacons) see around 75mm to 80mm of rainfall across the whole month of September. Read more: At least 1,147 died from climate-driven heat in UK this summer, scientists find Read more: Yellow warnings issued as wet and windy weather to continue across the UK

Parts of Wales are expected to see the worst of the weather on Wednesday, as wet and windy conditions are set to continue with alerts for rain put in place. Picture: Getty

It comes after windy weather swept across the country and gusts of up to 80mph were recorded by the Met Office overnight on Sunday. Forecasters have warned that up to 60mm of rain may fall within six hours in one warning area, which covers north-west Wales including Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd and Powys from from 3am to 12pm on Wednesday. The second warning, which is in place from 6am to 11pm on Wednesday, covers south and south-west Wales where up to 70mm of rainfall is expected largely on south-west hills with up to 40mm elsewhere, the Met Office said. Areas affected include Swansea, Carmarthen and parts of Cardiff. Flooding of some homes and businesses is possible within those regions, as well as some disruption to public transport and a chance of interruption to power supplies, the weather service added. In an online forecast, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said the outlook for Tuesday was "a lot calmer" compared to Monday's breezy conditions but "more wet and windy weather" was expected across the country on Tuesday evening. Some "scattered showers" are forecast for Wales, South West England and northern Scotland in the afternoon, while much of eastern Scotland and central and eastern England will see a "dry and fine" day, Mr Deakin added. Highs of around 19C are expected in London, 16C in Manchester and 15C in Glasgow.

