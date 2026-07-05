YETI Ranchero 27L Backpack review: a seriously comfortable everyday pack with proper Mystery Ranch DNA. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

I’ll be honest, I came to the YETI Ranchero 27L Backpack with a bit of baggage. Literally and emotionally.

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I’ve owned and used a fair few Mystery Ranch packs over the years. My Urban Assault 21 in wood waxed is one of those bags I still think looks better than almost anything else in the category. I’ve also got the 21-litre Rip Ruck, which is just a brilliant little everyday pack. Proper Mystery Ranch stuff. Clever, tough, a bit odd in the right way, and clearly designed by people who actually carry bags rather than just photograph them next to a coffee cup. So when YETI took over Mystery Ranch, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. YETI obviously knows how to make rugged kit people obsess over, but Mystery Ranch has always had its own identity. It had that Bozeman, military-meets-mountain-town feel. Built to be used hard. Not always pretty. Usually excellent. The Ranchero 27L feels like one of the first real answers to the question of what this new YETI/Mystery Ranch era is going to look like. And, to be fair, it’s a very good answer. Mine came from Trekkit, a great outdoor retailer who have a huge range of YETI products.

YETI Ranchero 27L Backpack review: the first real test of YETI’s Mystery Ranch takeover. Picture: LBC

This is a 27-litre everyday backpack, so it sits in that useful zone between office bag, gym bag, travel bag and general chuck-everything-in-it pack. It is made from YETI’s TuffSkin Nylon, a 700-denier water and abrasion-resistant fabric, and it feels properly tough without becoming ridiculous. It does not feel like a fashion backpack pretending to be outdoor gear. It feels like something you could actually use every day, throw around, overpack, drag in and out of cars, trains and offices, and not worry too much about. The first thing I really liked is that it stands up on its own. That sounds like a small thing until you use a backpack every day and get sick of it collapsing against your desk, falling over in the footwell of a train, or spilling half its contents across the floor. The GroundControl base on the Ranchero works. You put it down and it stays there. It makes loading it easier, finding things easier, and generally makes the bag feel less annoying in daily use.

The layout has been properly thought out. Picture: YETI

The layout is also genuinely good. The RipZip opening gives you proper access to the main compartment without having to rummage around blindly. It opens quickly and widely, and it makes the bag feel much more practical than a standard top-loader. Inside, the organisation is sensible rather than overdone. There are enough pockets to give everything a place, but not so many that you forget where you put things. Laptop, chargers, keys, headphones, notebook, gym kit, water bottle, random bits of daily life — it all slots in without the bag feeling messy. The external laptop compartment is another strong point. It fits up to a 15-inch laptop and means you do not have to open the whole main compartment just to pull your computer out. For commuting, airport security, or just working between meetings, that matters.

I really like the idea of an external laptop pocket. Picture: YETI