YETI Ranchero 27L Backpack review: Mystery Ranch DNA, YETI polish, and one very hairy problem
I’ll be honest, I came to the YETI Ranchero 27L Backpack with a bit of baggage. Literally and emotionally.
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I’ve owned and used a fair few Mystery Ranch packs over the years. My Urban Assault 21 in wood waxed is one of those bags I still think looks better than almost anything else in the category. I’ve also got the 21-litre Rip Ruck, which is just a brilliant little everyday pack. Proper Mystery Ranch stuff. Clever, tough, a bit odd in the right way, and clearly designed by people who actually carry bags rather than just photograph them next to a coffee cup.
So when YETI took over Mystery Ranch, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect.
YETI obviously knows how to make rugged kit people obsess over, but Mystery Ranch has always had its own identity. It had that Bozeman, military-meets-mountain-town feel. Built to be used hard. Not always pretty. Usually excellent.
The Ranchero 27L feels like one of the first real answers to the question of what this new YETI/Mystery Ranch era is going to look like. And, to be fair, it’s a very good answer.
Mine came from Trekkit, a great outdoor retailer who have a huge range of YETI products.
This is a 27-litre everyday backpack, so it sits in that useful zone between office bag, gym bag, travel bag and general chuck-everything-in-it pack. It is made from YETI’s TuffSkin Nylon, a 700-denier water and abrasion-resistant fabric, and it feels properly tough without becoming ridiculous. It does not feel like a fashion backpack pretending to be outdoor gear.
It feels like something you could actually use every day, throw around, overpack, drag in and out of cars, trains and offices, and not worry too much about.
The first thing I really liked is that it stands up on its own.
That sounds like a small thing until you use a backpack every day and get sick of it collapsing against your desk, falling over in the footwell of a train, or spilling half its contents across the floor. The GroundControl base on the Ranchero works. You put it down and it stays there. It makes loading it easier, finding things easier, and generally makes the bag feel less annoying in daily use.
The layout is also genuinely good.
The RipZip opening gives you proper access to the main compartment without having to rummage around blindly. It opens quickly and widely, and it makes the bag feel much more practical than a standard top-loader. Inside, the organisation is sensible rather than overdone. There are enough pockets to give everything a place, but not so many that you forget where you put things. Laptop, chargers, keys, headphones, notebook, gym kit, water bottle, random bits of daily life — it all slots in without the bag feeling messy.
The external laptop compartment is another strong point. It fits up to a 15-inch laptop and means you do not have to open the whole main compartment just to pull your computer out. For commuting, airport security, or just working between meetings, that matters.
Comfort is probably where the Mystery Ranch influence is most obvious.
This is a mega comfortable backpack. The harness feels properly built, the load lifters actually help, and the back panel sits nicely. Even when the Ranchero is packed out, it carries well. It does not have that horrible saggy feeling you get with some lifestyle backpacks, where everything pulls away from your back and bounces around. It feels stable and planted.
That said, the shoulder straps are a bit chunky.
They are comfortable, no question, but they are not subtle. On a bigger outdoor pack, you probably would not think twice. On an everyday 27-litre bag, they feel a touch overbuilt. That will suit some people, especially if you carry heavy loads, but if you like slim straps or a cleaner commuter profile, you may notice it.
My other complaint is the material and colour.
It looks good, but it is an absolute magnet for pet hair. I have no idea how it finds so much of it, but it does. Put it down anywhere near a dog, a cat, a jumper, a sofa, or apparently just the concept of an animal, and it starts collecting hairs. That will bother some people more than others. It bothered me. Not enough to stop using the bag, but enough that I noticed it constantly.
Still, those are complaints about an otherwise very strong pack.
The Ranchero 27L feels like YETI has not just slapped its logo on a Mystery Ranch-shaped product and called it a day. It feels like a serious everyday carry bag, built with proper thought behind it. It has the ruggedness you would expect, the carry comfort you would hope for, and the kind of practical organisation that makes it useful rather than just impressive on paper.
Would I take my Urban Assault 21 over it for looks? Probably.
Would I still reach for the Rip Ruck when I want something a bit more compact and distinctive? Yes.
But as a daily bag that stands up on its own, carries brilliantly, opens properly, protects a laptop and swallows a full day’s worth of kit without becoming a mess, the Ranchero 27L is very easy to like.
It is not perfect. The straps are chunky and the fabric is a pet hair trap. But the fundamentals are right.
And that matters more.
YETI has inherited a lot of expectation from Mystery Ranch fans. With the Ranchero 27L, it has made something that feels robust, useful and properly considered. It may be a little more polished than old-school Mystery Ranch, but the bones are good.
I was sceptical.
I’m not now.