Would I recommend the Y-CO 3? Absolutely. Picture: Yomp

By EJ Ward

I am not sure I am doing one-bag travel properly.

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I like the idea of it. I really do. There is something deeply appealing about walking through an airport, train station or hotel lobby with everything you need on your back and nothing else to worry about. No rolling suitcase. No second bag digging into your shoulder. No faffing at baggage reclaim wondering whether your pants have gone to Frankfurt. But then real life gets involved. A two-week trip is not just two weeks of neatly folded T-shirts and optimism. It means packing for a bit of everything. Walking around. Travel days. Bad weather. The possibility of something vaguely adventurous. Then, annoyingly, swanky dinners where you cannot look as though you have just wandered in from a military surplus shop after sleeping under a hedge. So for a recent two-week trip, I took one bag. Only one. The YOMP Y-CO 3 Backpack in Coyote, which costs £189. And, to be fair to it, the bag held up better than my packing philosophy did.

This is such a good bag for EDC or travel. Picture: Yomp

The Y-CO 3 is built from 1000D Cordura, which tells you quite a lot about the kind of backpack this is. It is not a flimsy little lifestyle bag pretending to be rugged because someone has stitched a square patch of Velcro on the front. This thing feels properly tough. The kind of tough where you are more worried about what it will do to the wall than what the wall will do to it. It builds on YOMP’s earlier Y-CO 1 and Y-CO 2 packs, and you can feel that this is a bag made by people who actually use bags hard. Every stress point is bartacked. The grab handles and shoulder straps are box-stitched. The zips are YKK Aquaguard. There is a laser-cut MOLLE front panel. The front also has a full hook-and-loop panel for morale patches or everyday carry patches, depending on how tactical or ridiculous you want to look that day. The main access is top-loading, which I normally have mixed feelings about. Top loaders can be brilliant when you are moving fast and awful when the one thing you need has somehow migrated to the bottom of the bag. But the Y-CO 3 gets around that by also having a full zip-down front panel, which means you can open it up properly and get to your kit without unpacking your entire life onto a hotel bed. That feature matters. A lot.

The orange liners really help in low light situations. Picture: Yomp

On this trip, the bag had to switch between travel pack, day bag, work bag, almost-adventure bag and “please do not make me look like I have brought a bug-out bag to dinner” bag. It did that surprisingly well. The Coyote colour helps. It still has that tactical DNA, but it looks smart enough, especially if you strip it back and avoid making it look like you are about to storm a compound. Inside, the organisation is genuinely useful rather than overdone. There are multiple storage pockets for the usual small bits — wallet, keys, chargers, passport, cables, headphones and the rest of the debris we all pretend we have under control. The internal mesh pockets have high-visibility orange backing, which sounds like a small thing until you are trying to find something in bad light and are no longer calmly living your best minimalist travel life. There is also a padded side-access laptop compartment that takes up to a 15-inch laptop or tablet. I really like side access on a travel bag. It means you can get your laptop out quickly without opening the main compartment and exposing your packing mistakes to the world. Comfort is where the YOMP bag really earns its keep. The back panel uses 10mm high-density EVA with 20mm padded mesh zones and airflow channels designed to reduce heat and sweat. The shoulder straps are mesh-spacer lined and feel properly supportive. It also comes with a removable hip belt as standard, as well as a sternum strap, which is exactly the sort of thing every heavier-use backpack should have but many somehow do not.

Comfort is where the YOMP bag really earns its keep. Picture: Yomp

The hip belt is especially useful when the bag is fully loaded. You can remove it when you want a cleaner, more streamlined look, but when you are moving with weight, it makes a real difference. This is where YOMP’s rucking background shows. The Y-CO 3 has a plate pocket that can take various weight combinations up to 70lb, so it is not just a travel bag with tough fabric. It is designed for proper load carriage. I however, put my iPad and Kindle in there... The dimensions are 11.5 inches wide, 18 inches high and 5.5 inches deep. On paper that might not sound enormous, and that is partly why I think I may still be bad at one-bag travel. I managed two weeks with it, but it forced discipline. That is probably the point. You cannot take every “just in case” item. You have to make decisions. Some of mine were good. Some were stupid. The bag, irritatingly, was not the problem. It swallowed enough kit for the trip, kept everything organised, and remained comfortable when moving between places. It also felt robust enough that I never worried about it being thrown around, dragged into vehicles, shoved under seats or used as an improvised footrest during travel delays. The Aquaguard zips add a bit of water resistance, and the whole bag has that low-profile, storm-flap-free design that keeps it looking cleaner than some more aggressively tactical packs. It is rugged, but not messy. That is harder to pull off than it sounds. My only real complaint is the lack of external water bottle pockets. I know why some bags avoid them. They keep the profile cleaner. They stop the sides snagging. They preserve the shape of the pack. Fine. I understand the argument. I still want them. For travel, especially warm-weather travel, a water bottle pocket is just useful. Same with stuffing in sunglasses, a small umbrella, or something you want to grab quickly without opening the bag. You can work around it. You can use internal storage. You can attach something to MOLLE. But I still found myself wishing the Y-CO 3 had proper side bottle pockets. That is the only thing I would change.