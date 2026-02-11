A West Yorkshire man accused of encouraging a man in the US to shoot himself over a video call has appeared in court for the first time.

Dylan Phelan, 21, from Morley, is charged with encouraging the suicide of Travis Dyer in Louisiana on October 30 2024.

On Wednesday, Phelan appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court, where he was not asked to officially enter a plea to the charge.

He pleaded guilty to one count of making an indecent image of a child in November 2024 and three counts of possessing extreme pornography in March 2025.

Read more: Starmer accused of appointing ‘paedophile apologists’ to Labour ‘boys’ club’

Read more: Man who shot dead daughter, 23, after arguing about Donald Trump claimed gun 'just went off', inquest hears

Magistrates heard the offence of encouraging suicide was so serious it could only be dealt with by a crown court judge.

Alex Johnson, prosecuting, said: “(Phelan) faces an indictable only charge relating to encouragement, we say, that the defendant gave to a man to commit suicide using the Discord platform.”

Chair of the bench Sam Shabil gave Phelan conditional bail until his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on March 11.