On Thursday, the Environment Agency (EA) said it had downgraded Yorkshire Water’s environmental rating from two stars out of four to one – the lowest possible rating.

Yorkshire Water boss steps down after firm given one-star environmental rating. Picture: Windmill Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The boss of Yorkshire Water has stood down, the day after the water supplier was given the lowest environmental rating by regulators.

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Nicola Shaw has decided to step down after four-and-a-half years leading the business, the company said. Nicola Medalova, a former National Grid executive, will join next week as chief executive-designate, before taking over the role in January. Ms Shaw said there “remains a huge amount of work to do”, but that the business is on “stronger footing for delivery across all aspects of its work”. She added: “This now feels like the right time to begin an orderly transition to the company’s next chapter.” Read more: 'People are sick of excuses': Four UK water firms handed one-star environmental ratings - as bosses bonuses blocked Read more: Thames Water accused of 'horrendous' pollution spike ahead of crunch credit decision

On Thursday, the Environment Agency (EA) said it had downgraded Yorkshire Water’s environmental rating from two stars out of four to one – the lowest possible rating. This means it is classed as poorly performing and, alongside Southern Water, Thames Water and South West Water which also got one-star ratings, was automatically blocked from giving out bonuses to bosses under new rules introduced last year. The company, which serves more than five million people in the Yorkshire region, had 335 pollution incidents in 2025, including 13 that were serious, the EA found. It was fined £1.2 million in total last year over pollution incidents. The Environment Agency said its overall ratings for water and sewerage companies had fallen to 16 out of a possible 36 stars, with just one company achieving the highest four-star rating. Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said that the case for reform was clear based on the findings. "Water companies have let the public down time and time again, and today's report is further proof that root-and-branch reform cannot wait. "People are sick of excuses. They want clean rivers, lakes and seas, and the certainty that every pound they pay is being invested wisely, not wasted."