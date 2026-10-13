Yorkshire Wildlife Park will remain closed for a fourth day after a man was fatally attacked by a tiger over the weekend.

A health and safety investigation has been launched into the incident at the Doncaster attraction, where a man was killed after entering the tiger enclosure on Saturday.

The park’s website said that it would remain closed on Tuesday.

Emergency services were contacted shortly after 1.30pm on October 10 when the man, who police said was visiting the park alone, entered the enclosure.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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