Yorkshire Wildlife Park to remain closed for fourth day after fatal tiger attack
A health and safety investigation has been launched into the incident at the Doncaster attraction
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Yorkshire Wildlife Park will remain closed for a fourth day after a man was fatally attacked by a tiger over the weekend.
Listen to this article
A health and safety investigation has been launched into the incident at the Doncaster attraction, where a man was killed after entering the tiger enclosure on Saturday.
The park’s website said that it would remain closed on Tuesday.
Emergency services were contacted shortly after 1.30pm on October 10 when the man, who police said was visiting the park alone, entered the enclosure.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Read more: Farage 'disappointed' with Trump's diesel deal with Putin and describes Germany and other EU countries as the 'real villains'
Read more: A corrupt detective, 15 men framed for crimes they didn’t commit and an LBC call that helped clear their names, as police uncover more potential victims
City of Doncaster Council, which is responsible for licensing the park, said on Monday it had started a health and safety investigation.
Dan Swaine, executive director of place at City of Doncaster Council, said: “As the relevant licensing authority for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, I can confirm that, in line with our statutory duties, the council has launched a health and safety investigation.
“We are also working with multiple agencies, including the police and health agencies, and are supporting the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in response to the incident.
“At this time, we won’t be commenting further on the individual or the investigation and we ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.”
In a previous statement on social media, the wildlife park said “many, many people” had contacted them about Altai, the Amur tiger involved in the incident, and it confirmed he is “safe and well” and will not be euthanised.