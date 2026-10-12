Yorkshire Wildlife Park expected to reopen after fatal tiger attack
The wildlife park said “many, many people” had contacted them about Altai, the Amur tiger involved in the incident, and it confirmed he is “safe and well”
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Yorkshire Wildlife Park is expected to open on Monday after a man was fatally attacked by a tiger when he entered the enclosure on Saturday.
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Emergency services were contacted shortly after 1.30pm on October 9 when the man entered the enclosure and was set upon by the tiger.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police have said, adding that his family were informed.
In a statement on social media on Sunday, the wildlife park said “many, many people” had contacted them about Altai, the Amur tiger involved in the incident, and it confirmed he is “safe and well” and will not be euthanised.
It added that members of park staff were “deeply affected” by the incident and received specialist support.
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The park was evacuated soon after the incident and remained closed on Sunday.
Press Association understands that the park is expected to open on Monday, but it is unclear whether the tiger enclosure will be open as normal.
Videos circulating online appear to show a man being pawed at and grappled by Altai in the tiger enclosure at the park, near Doncaster.
Another appears to have the voice of the as-yet-unidentified man asking people to take a photo of him with the tiger, before the incident took place.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park opened in 2009, with the Land of the Tigers attraction opening in 2011.
The attraction is a purpose-built, two-acre reserve for Amur tigers, an endangered subspecies with around 500 left in the wild.
A police spokesperson said on Saturday: “At 1.35pm, we received reports of a man entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.”The tiger subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury.
“Emergency services attended and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The man’s family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.
“Regarding rumours surrounding the condition of the tiger, the animal was uninjured and remained in the enclosure following the incident and there is no wider risk to the public.”
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said two land ambulances, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and a doctor attended the scene.
Photos of the enclosure on the park’s website show a high walkway for visitors and fencing above the section where the tigers can roam.
South Yorkshire Police said it is aware of the footage of the attack online and asked people not to share it.