The wildlife park said “many, many people” had contacted them about Altai, the Amur tiger involved in the incident, and it confirmed he is “safe and well”

The sign at the entrance to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, where a man has died after suffering serious injuries in a tiger enclosure. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is expected to open on Monday after a man was fatally attacked by a tiger when he entered the enclosure on Saturday.

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Emergency services were contacted shortly after 1.30pm on October 9 when the man entered the enclosure and was set upon by the tiger. He was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police have said, adding that his family were informed. In a statement on social media on Sunday, the wildlife park said “many, many people” had contacted them about Altai, the Amur tiger involved in the incident, and it confirmed he is “safe and well” and will not be euthanised. It added that members of park staff were “deeply affected” by the incident and received specialist support. Read more: Burnham brands public execution ‘abhorrent’ ahead of US livestream plans Read more: Burnham 'strongly supports' Trump's 'energy ceasefire' between Russia and Ukraine

The park was evacuated soon after the incident and remained closed on Sunday. Press Association understands that the park is expected to open on Monday, but it is unclear whether the tiger enclosure will be open as normal. Videos circulating online appear to show a man being pawed at and grappled by Altai in the tiger enclosure at the park, near Doncaster. Another appears to have the voice of the as-yet-unidentified man asking people to take a photo of him with the tiger, before the incident took place. Yorkshire Wildlife Park opened in 2009, with the Land of the Tigers attraction opening in 2011.