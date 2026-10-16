An inquest that opened into his death on Thursday heard that Mr Chapman had a history of mental illness and a diagnosis of schizophrenia

A wildlife park is to reopen for the first time since a man was killed by a tiger in an enclosure at the attraction. Picture: PA/Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A wildlife park is to reopen for the first time since a man was killed by a tiger in an enclosure at the attraction.

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William Chapman, 24, was mauled to death at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster on Saturday. An inquest that opened into his death on Thursday heard that Mr Chapman had a history of mental illness and a diagnosis of schizophrenia. His family expressed concerns about his contact with mental health services leading up to his death. Mr Chapman had suffered previous bouts of psychosis, the hearing at Doncaster Coroner’s Court was told. Read more: Donald Trump 'showed complete disregard' for Tiger victim's family, says President's niece after sharing 'sickening' video Read more: Reform MP accuses officials of being 'chauvinistic' and Farage 'protects racist' candidate in bombshell undercover footage

City of Doncaster Council, which is responsible for licensing the park, is carrying out a health and safety investigation and said it would share the outcome with the coroner, the hearing was told. Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP) has confirmed it will reopen on Friday, almost a week after the fatal attack, following “engagement with the relevant authorities”. In a previous statement on social media, the wildlife park said “many, many people” had contacted it about Altai, the Amur tiger involved in the incident, and it confirmed he is “safe and well” and will not be euthanised. On Thursday, the park – which has been closed since the incident – confirmed that it will reopen on Friday, including the “Land of the Tiger” area.

A wildlife park is to reopen for the first time since a man was killed by a tiger in an enclosure at the attraction. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty