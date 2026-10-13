Who was the man who died and what was the tiger involved?

William Chapman died after being mauled by the tiger in the Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

A man who died after he was attacked by a tiger in a wildlife park filmed the moment he approached the animal.

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A health and safety investigation has been launched into the incident at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, in Doncaster, after a man was mauled to death after entering the tiger enclosure. A short clip, apparently posted on a now-deleted Instagram account, was filmed inside the tiger’s enclosure, and the large animal can be seen lying on top of a wooden platform, a few metres in front of the camera. In the audio, the person filming can be heard breathing heavily as distant voices shout “Oh my God” and “seriously”. Here are all the developments so far. Read also: Tiger that killed zoo intruder is rare species that arrived from Norway last year

Flowers left at the entrance of Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

What happened? A man, thought to be in his 20s, entered the tiger enclosure of the Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Saturday afternoon. An eyewitness said they saw the man, now named as William Chapman, wearing headphones and pacing before going inside. It is believed he went to the zoo in Doncaster alone. Accounts from the scene describe him as acting strangely and asking people to take photographs of him, while witnesses have also said that a woman attempted to stop him from climbing into the enclosure. Mr Chapman filmed himself walking towards a Siberian / Amur tiger called Altai, as it sat on a wooden platform. Those watching called for him to come back out of the enclosure and banged on the sides of the arena. Zookeepers fired air shots to try and distract the tiger, as it stirred and began to paw at Mr Chapman. Footage shows him appearing to toy with the man, who is seen pointing at the tiger, and he was heard to shout "no" and stop", calling the animal "naughty". A witness told the Telegraph: “The man started praying to the tiger, bowing down to it – the tiger looked a bit confused. Up until he got attacked, it was like he was in a trance, not in reality at all.” Other reports said that he had been dancing around the site and that he asked for lots of photos of him to be taken. Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.35pm, and Mr Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene.

William Chapman has been named as the man who died. Picture: Instagram

Who was the person killed? The man has been identified as William Chapman, and photos of the man have been shared. Little more information has been released about his identity so far, and it is believed he was in his 20s. Yorkshire Wildlife Park said its “thoughts and heartfelt sympathies” were with Mr Chapman’s family. What are the details about the tiger? Altai is an endangered Amur tiger, also known as the Siberian tiger, and joined the park last year after being transferred from another zoo in Norway. He is four years old and weighs more than 250kg, with Amur being the largest tiger type. Altai has not been put down, the zoo later said. “The man’s family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers," a statement read. "Regarding rumours surrounding the condition of the tiger, the animal was uninjured and remained in the enclosure following the incident, and there is no wider risk to the public.”