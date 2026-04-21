Family of Israeli hostage mistakenly shot dead by IDF as he escaped Hamas captors 'allowed to use his sperm', court rules
Yotam Haim will be allowed to father children posthumously after his family "proved that he wanted children even if he died”.
The family of an Israeli hostage who was accidentally shot by IDF soldiers in 2023 after being mistaken for a Hamas fighter is allowed to use his sperm to raise a child, a court has ruled.
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Yotam Haim, 28, was mistakenly shot dead by the Israeli military as he waved a white flag while fleeing Hamas captivity in Gaza. He had been kidnapped from the Kfar Aza Kibutz on October 7.
After a lengthy campaign led by his mother Iris Haim, Yotam will now be able to father his children posthumously following a ruling by the Beersheba family court.
Mrs Haim said the ruling has “opened new doors for us", adding: “We proved that he wanted children even if he died”.
Israeli parents who want to use their son’s sperm must prove that it was his clearly expressed desire to have children.
The Haim family said there was overwhelming evidence to suggest that this was the case.
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“Yotam expressed his desire to bring children into the world and for continuity not only in relation to his lifetime but also regarding the period after his death,” Mrs Haim told the court.
Judge Ariel Maman said there was no clear legislation in Israel and based his ruling on legal precedent and his own judgment.
“I reason that Yotam’s unequivocal desire for continuity… was not necessarily limited to bringing a child into the world with a specific woman, but rather that he expressed his altruistic, existential wish for the creation of life and continuity,” the judge wrote in his ruling.
Harvesting ova and sperm post mortem with anyone besides a spouse is not covered by Israeli law and experts say this case comes under a grey area.
At least 318 soldiers and civilians have reportedly had their sperm frozen by spouses or would-be grandparents.
Success rates for retrieving sperm cells are highest if it is completed within 24 hours of death, although they are able to survive for up to 72 hours.
In October 2024, the Israeli health ministry lifted a requirement for parents to obtain a court order to request the procedure.
The IDF says it has become increasingly proactive in offering the practice to grieving parents in recent years.