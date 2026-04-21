The family of an Israeli hostage who was accidentally shot by IDF soldiers in 2023 after being mistaken for a Hamas fighter is allowed to use his sperm to raise a child, a court has ruled.

Yotam Haim, 28, was mistakenly shot dead by the Israeli military as he waved a white flag while fleeing Hamas captivity in Gaza. He had been kidnapped from the Kfar Aza Kibutz on October 7.

After a lengthy campaign led by his mother Iris Haim, Yotam will now be able to father his children posthumously following a ruling by the Beersheba family court.

Mrs Haim said the ruling has “opened new doors for us", adding: “We proved that he wanted children even if he died”.

Israeli parents who want to use their son’s sperm must prove that it was his clearly expressed desire to have children.

The Haim family said there was overwhelming evidence to suggest that this was the case.

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