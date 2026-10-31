Young adults feel lonelier working from home than older generations, and it could be getting worse, according to data from Bupa.

For those aged 45-54, the figure was 28%, while just 18% of those aged 55 and over believed working alone made them lonely.

Across all age groups, 34% surveyed in 2026 said working alone makes them feel lonely, down slightly from 35% the year before.

Its Wellbeing Index suggests a rise in the number of 18-to 24-year-olds who feel working alone makes them lonely, from 42% in 2025 to 47% in 2026.

Young people aged 18 to 24 also appear to be more impacted by mental health in the workplace compared to the general population, the report found.

Some 41% said mental health has affected their ability to work in the past 12 months, compared to 29% of all age groups surveyed.

Almost nine in 10 (87%) of younger workers also said they go to work with a mental health issue, compared to 70% of the general population.

Mental health was also more of a contributing factor in younger workers leaving work in the past 12 months compared to the wider population, with 35% of those aged 18 to 24 saying it had an effect, compared to 24% of all ages.

It comes after Office for National Statistics (ONS) data from July to September showed higher feelings of loneliness generally among younger age groups.

Some 34% of people aged 16 to 29 said they always feel lonely or are lonely often or some of the time, compared to 25% of people of all ages and 22% of those aged 50 to 69, the ONS found.

Shazna Khanom, head of clinical mental health at Bupa, said: “As we await the final publication of the Alan Milburn review of young people and work, one thing increasingly stands out to me as a clinician.

“It’s not just about helping young people into work; we also need to create workplaces where they can feel connected, supported and able to thrive.

“While remote and flexible working can bring significant benefits, connection and mental wellbeing should remain a priority alongside them.

“Creating mentally healthy workplaces is a shared responsibility. Employers can make a real difference by fostering environments where people feel safe discussing concerns and accessing support early.

“For those who are struggling at work because of mental health concerns, my advice would be to speak to your manager, HR team or a healthcare professional. A conversation can make all the difference in helping you to get the help you need.”