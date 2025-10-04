Nearly a third (30%) of people believe DIY skills are being lost among younger generations, a survey indicates.

Gen-Z adults said they typically leave jobs unfinished for three to four months on average – the shortest time period of all generations surveyed – compared with an average of 11 months for Baby Boomers.

However, younger generations are less likely to leave DIY work incomplete for long periods, the survey indicates.

The survey found that 9% of Gen-Zs have bled a radiator compared with 53% of Baby Boomers aged aged 61 to 79 years old.

Millennials aged 29 to 44 were more likely than the younger age group to have confidence in their do-it-yourself efforts, with just a fifth (19%) saying their skills are diminishing.

Some Gen-Zs agree, the research for Nationwide Building Society found, with two-fifths (41%) of those aged 16 to 28 being unconvinced about their own skillset.

Younger generations are also spending more on improvements typically, perhaps because older DIY enthusiasts have already stocked up on equipment.

Over the past 12 months, Millennials estimated they have spent £1,123 on average on DIY tasks, with Gen-Z spending £1,014 on average. This compared with £794 for the Gen-X age group aged 45 to 60 and Baby Boomers’ typical spend of £444.

Across the survey, people said they leave DIY jobs for around seven months on average.

One in 10 (10%) people surveyed admitted to leaving DIY jobs unfinished for a year or more.

The most common reason cited across the survey for the apparent skills shortfall is that knowledge is not being passed down through generations, followed by perceptions that manual skills are less of a priority nowadays.

Some people surveyed believe the decline is due to a lack of practical education, while others said it is because a professional can easily be hired to do the job.

YouTube was the most common “go to” source for DIY help in the survey, selected by 46% of people, with TikTok also being a front-runner among Gen-Z.

Despite the popularity of tips on social media, nearly a third (31%) of people across the survey said they go to family for tips and wisdom.

With some jobs it may also be essential to call in a professional to do the task rather than put safety at risk.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s head of mortgage products, said: “Forget dusty manuals and an old toolbox; today’s how-to comes from TikTok hacks and YouTube tutorials.

“So, if you hear stop-start drilling and repeat talking at 10pm, relax. It’s likely someone re-watching a tutorial as they struggle to assemble that infuriating flat-pack.”

Censuswide carried out the survey among more than 2,000 people in September.