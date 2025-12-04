Young cadets kicked off army camp as 600 male migrants get ready to move in
The site in leafy Crowborough, East Sussex, is set to be turned into open accommodation for asylum seekers
Youth cadets have been orderer to leave their long-standing training camp to make way for 600 small boat migrant men.
Listen to this article
The site in leafy Crowborough, East Sussex, is set to be turned into open accommodation for asylum seekers by the end of the month, according to the Daily Mail.
The Number 8 Detachment of cadets based in the town paraded for the last time at the camp on Wednesday night.
The force was ordered to "cease all activity" by the Ministry of Defence.
An MoD source told the Mail: "The Government takes the safety and well-being of all cadets extremely seriously."
The removal of the cadets has sparked a row about why they would be deemed unsafe but the designation of the base as an asylum centre was considered safe for the wider community.
Read More: Over 53,000 illegal migrants 'missing' after absconding, leaked Home Office data reveals
Read More: Migrants could be barred from claiming benefits in new crackdown and face 20-year wait to stay in Britain forever
Jeannette Towey, leader of the Pink Ladies anti-migrant group in Crowborough, told the Daily Mail: "It's a terrible shame and an appalling indictment of the Government that our cadets are being forced out of their longstanding base to make way for 600 undocumented, fighting-age men who we know absolutely nothing about.
"If the MoD thinks it's unsafe for cadets, how come the Home Office thinks it's safe for exactly the same children if they're in the town?
"The problem with rural areas like this is that there is absolutely nothing for these people to do other than hang around schools or playgrounds, which is horrifying. People here are very worried."
Deputy Speaker Nus Ghani MP, a former president of Crowborough's cadets, told the Mail: "This is a unique and precious training camp in constant use that is being handed to asylum seekers at the cost of our cadets.
"If they couldn't make the site safe for the cadets, how can they make it safe for local people? It feels like the Home Office is just ignoring us."