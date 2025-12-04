Youth cadets have been orderer to leave their long-standing training camp to make way for 600 small boat migrant men.

The site in leafy Crowborough, East Sussex, is set to be turned into open accommodation for asylum seekers by the end of the month, according to the Daily Mail.

The Number 8 Detachment of cadets based in the town paraded for the last time at the camp on Wednesday night.

The force was ordered to "cease all activity" by the Ministry of Defence.

An MoD source told the Mail: "The Government takes the safety and well-being of all cadets extremely seriously."

The removal of the cadets has sparked a row about why they would be deemed unsafe but the designation of the base as an asylum centre was considered safe for the wider community.

Read More: Over 53,000 illegal migrants 'missing' after absconding, leaked Home Office data reveals

Read More: Migrants could be barred from claiming benefits in new crackdown and face 20-year wait to stay in Britain forever