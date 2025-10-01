One in 10 young carers have missed a test or exam because of their caring responsibilities, according to new polling.

The findings have prompted a charity to call for a specialist staff member in every school, college and university to proactively look out for young carers and ensure they get the right support.

The Carers Trust’s survey, carried out by Opinium, also found that half of young carers spend less than an hour each day seeing friends and taking part in hobbies or other activities, thanks to their role in looking after a loved one.

Of the 350 young carers aged eight to 17 from across the UK, who look after a family member or relative with an illness, disability, addiction or poor mental health, 57 per cent said they spend less than an hour each day doing their homework and 44 per cent said they spend between three and four hours a day on their caring role.

Carers Trust’s chief executive, Kirsty McHugh, said the findings show that many young carers end up being cut off from opportunities other young people get because they do not have adequate support.

The charity said a young carer lead in every school, college and university would mean a much lower risk of children and teenagers being left to cope with what the organisation described as the sometimes overwhelming challenge of balancing their educational obligations with caring responsibilities.