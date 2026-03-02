Survey finds with three-quarters of homeowners whose parents provide financial help worry that it could affect parents’ retirement security

Young homeowners are finding that the “bank of mum and dad” comes with strings attached, with some people whose parents gave them financial help to get on the property ladder saying they felt obliged to live nearby.

More than six in 10 (62 per cent) homeowners aged under 35 who were helped by the "bank of mum and dad" to buy their property said they felt pressure to stay geographically close to their parents because of the help they received, a survey for Compare the Market found. And two-thirds (67 per cent) said they feel less able to push back against their parents in disagreements because of the help they received. More than a fifth (22 per cent) said their parents visit them more often as a direct result of the financial help they gave them, while a smaller proportion (17 per cent) said their parents had a say in which home they chose and continued to have an influence on any significant home improvements.

The survey also highlighted the impact on parents of giving financial help, with three-quarters (75 per cent) of homeowners saying they worry about how it could affect their parents’ retirement security. Some of those surveyed had received as much as £50,000 to £60,000 in financial support from parents. Some had used their parents as guarantors, with parental help also being used to help fund deposits, legal fees, building work and furniture. More than two-thirds (69 per cent) of homeowners said they felt grateful for the help they received from parents when buying their first property, and more than half (52 per cent) said they felt lucky. A minority said they felt guilty (16 per cent), secretive (8 per cent) or indebted (17 per cent).

Some 64 per cent said they have often or sometimes felt the need to conceal how much their parents helped with their house purchase for fear of being “judged”. Nearly half (46 per cent) of homeowners who had received financial support from their parents said it affected their relationships with their friends, with nearly a third (31 per cent) saying they had fallen out with a friend over it. The financial help from parents does not stop at first home purchases. More than a third (38 per cent) of bank of mum and dad beneficiaries said they also plan to use financial support from their parents to buy their next home. Three in 10 (30 per cent) of those who received help from parents to buy their first home continue to receive financial support to help with the upkeep of their property, such as for renovations or mortgage payments.

After moving into their home, people said they received an additional £2,204 on average from their parents to fund further ongoing costs. Aside from ongoing family help, more than a quarter (27 per cent) of people said they rely on credit cards for living costs, and just under a quarter (23 per cent) have taken out a personal loan. Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) fund all ongoing costs from their regular income and savings. Sajni Shah, a money expert at Compare the Market, said: “For many first-time buyers, help from the bank of mum and dad can be the difference between getting on the property ladder or missing out altogether – but these findings show that the support often comes with emotional and practical trade-offs.