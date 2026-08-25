Emergency services were called to Brent Council's headquarters in north-west London on Tuesday after 2pm

The victim, believed to be a teenager or in his early 20s, was found with stab wounds and treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A young man has died after being stabbed to death at a council's offices in north London on Tuesday afternoon.

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Some staff, residents and visitors saw the fatal attack take place, according to Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt, who said the area had been left “shaken” by the incident. Picture: Alamy

Some staff, residents and visitors saw the fatal attack take place, according to Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt, who said the area had been left “shaken” by the incident. Police have imposed a Section 60 order, granting officers enhanced powers to stop and search people and vehicles. The order covers the Wembley Park, Barnhill, Tokyngton, Stonebridge, Roundwood, Dollis Hill, Willesden and Welsh Harp ward areas of Brent. Superintendent Chris Clarke, lead for emergency response policing in the area, said: “This is an awful incident in which someone has tragically lost their life.”

Police have imposed a Section 60 order, granting officers enhanced powers to stop and search people and vehicles. Picture: Alamy