Young man stabbed to death at London council headquarters as police hunt killer
Emergency services were called to Brent Council's headquarters in north-west London on Tuesday after 2pm
A young man has died after being stabbed to death at a council's offices in north London on Tuesday afternoon.
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Emergency services were called to Brent Council's headquarters in north-west London on Tuesday at 2.25pm.
The victim, believed to be a teenager or in his early 20s, was found with stab wounds and treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.
The nine-storey Brent Civic Centre building in Wembley houses Brent Council's offices and a library as well as private offices.
No arrests have yet been made and police are “urgently” trying to identify the victim and inform his next of kin.
The civic centre was evacuated and is now shut until further notice as police search for the killer.
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Some staff, residents and visitors saw the fatal attack take place, according to Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt, who said the area had been left “shaken” by the incident.
Police have imposed a Section 60 order, granting officers enhanced powers to stop and search people and vehicles.
The order covers the Wembley Park, Barnhill, Tokyngton, Stonebridge, Roundwood, Dollis Hill, Willesden and Welsh Harp ward areas of Brent.
Superintendent Chris Clarke, lead for emergency response policing in the area, said: “This is an awful incident in which someone has tragically lost their life.”
Mr Clarke added: “An investigation is under way to establish exactly what has taken place and trace those responsible.
“We recognise the concern this incident will cause within the local community and are committed to keeping residents informed as our inquiries progress.
“In light of the incident, we have authorised additional stop and search powers to help prevent further violence, support our investigation, and keep people safe.
“There will be an increased police presence in and around the area in the coming hours while our officers continue their investigation.”
Mr Butt urged people to stay away, saying: “Today, Brent has been shaken by an appalling and deeply tragic incident at the civic centre, in which a person has lost their life.
“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the victim, their family and loved ones, as well as the staff, residents and visitors who witnessed what happened.
“The civic centre has been evacuated and will remain closed until further notice.
“I would urge people to avoid the area and allow the police and emergency services to carry out their work.
“There is an active police investigation under way – please do not speculate or repeat any unverified claims online.”
There had been a “swift response” from the emergency services to the incident and council officials are now “working closely” with the Metropolitan Police, he added.
Mr Butt said council staff had also shown “professionalism, compassion and calm” in dealing with the “most difficult of circumstances”.
A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 2.25pm today to reports of a stabbing at Brent Civic Centre, Wembley, HA9.
“We sent an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer.
“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.
“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a patient was pronounced dead at the scene.”
A statement later appeared on the council website saying: “The Brent Civic Centre and Wembley Library are currently closed due to an ongoing incident.
“Please avoid visiting the building at this time
“We’ll share updates as soon as we can.”