A lone male in a rural location in England, U.K. Picture: Mark Richardson/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Fewer than one in 15 young people with a mental health disorder have received a diagnosis from NHS mental health services, according to a new study.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Experts said that most young people with a mental health disorder “don’t receive a diagnosis from these services, even when they’ve had some healthcare contact for these problems”. So-called “diagnosis gaps” were largest for young people with anxiety and multiple issues, researchers found. It comes after a major new review found that common mental health problems and mental distress have “increased substantially”, particularly among young women. The review, published last week by Professor Peter Fonagy, concluded that a rise in mental health problems “is real, is affecting everyday functioning and cannot be explained by greater awareness alone”.

Experts said that most young people with a mental health disorder “don’t receive a diagnosis from these services, even when they’ve had some healthcare contact for these problems”. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

In 1993, around one in six children and young people met the criteria for a common mental health disorder – and this rose to one in four by 2024, the review adds. The new study, published by experts at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, examined data on young people in south London. But researchers said that the figures reported are likely to “reflect or underestimate practices nationwide”. Experts from the IoPPN examined information from interviews with 2,000 17-year-olds, which indicated whether or not they could be diagnosed with five mental health disorders including anxiety, depression and PTSD, along with population and NHS data. They found that between 2009 and 2024, diagnosis rates for mental health conditions among 17-year-olds in south London rose from 2.6% in 2009 to 4.4% in 2024. But fewer than one in every 15 of those estimated to have a disorder actually had a diagnosis, according to the study which has been published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe.