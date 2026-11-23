Some boys in young offender institutions are receiving fewer than six hours of education a week amid "decades of deepening failure", the Children's Commissioner has found. Picture: Benny Sutton/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Some boys in young offender institutions are receiving fewer than six hours of education a week amid "decades of deepening failure", the Children's Commissioner has found.

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Dame Rachel de Souza said the quality of teaching was "simply not good enough" and called for education providers at England's three young offender institutions to be replaced. Her report found that children at Feltham received an average of 5.9 hours of education a week between September 2025 and August this year. Across Feltham, Werrington and Wetherby, the average ranged from 5.9 to 12.8 hours a week over the same period. Children aged 16 and under, and 17-year-olds with special educational needs and disabilities, are legally entitled to 15 hours of education a week in young offender institutions. Read More: Terrorists eligible to walk free from prison early as record numbers are held behind UK bars Read More: Young offenders worker warns against Kemi Badenoch's stop and search push

Dame Rachel de Souza said the quality of teaching was "simply not good enough" and called for education providers at England's three young offender institutions to be replaced. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Dame Rachel said that entitlement was being "consistently failed". The review was commissioned by youth justice minister Jake Richards and is due to be published on Monday. Mr Richards called the standard of education in young offender institutions "unacceptable" and said the Government would respond to its recommendations in full before Christmas. Dame Rachel recommended ending the current education contracts at the three institutions and replacing them with "outstanding education providers". She called for providers with a record of excellence, particularly in teaching pupils with challenging behaviour. She also recommended appointing headteachers who would be directly accountable to the governors of the institutions. Her report recognised that young offender institutions are "complex and challenging environments". Many children held there have special educational needs or disabilities, or have previously been excluded from school. Dame Rachel said violence, separation arrangements, limited time out of cells and difficulties moving children around large sites could reduce access to education and disrupt learning. The report also found that recruiting and retaining staff was difficult. Education staff reported lower salaries, less favourable pensions and fewer holidays than their counterparts in mainstream education.