Young offenders denied education they are entitled to amid 'decades of failure,' children's commissioner says
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Some boys in young offender institutions are receiving fewer than six hours of education a week amid "decades of deepening failure", the Children's Commissioner has found.
Listen to this article
Dame Rachel de Souza said the quality of teaching was "simply not good enough" and called for education providers at England's three young offender institutions to be replaced.
Her report found that children at Feltham received an average of 5.9 hours of education a week between September 2025 and August this year.
Across Feltham, Werrington and Wetherby, the average ranged from 5.9 to 12.8 hours a week over the same period.
Children aged 16 and under, and 17-year-olds with special educational needs and disabilities, are legally entitled to 15 hours of education a week in young offender institutions.
Read More: Terrorists eligible to walk free from prison early as record numbers are held behind UK bars
Read More: Young offenders worker warns against Kemi Badenoch's stop and search push
Dame Rachel said that entitlement was being "consistently failed".
The review was commissioned by youth justice minister Jake Richards and is due to be published on Monday. Mr Richards called the standard of education in young offender institutions "unacceptable" and said the Government would respond to its recommendations in full before Christmas.
Dame Rachel recommended ending the current education contracts at the three institutions and replacing them with "outstanding education providers".
She called for providers with a record of excellence, particularly in teaching pupils with challenging behaviour. She also recommended appointing headteachers who would be directly accountable to the governors of the institutions.
Her report recognised that young offender institutions are "complex and challenging environments". Many children held there have special educational needs or disabilities, or have previously been excluded from school.
Dame Rachel said violence, separation arrangements, limited time out of cells and difficulties moving children around large sites could reduce access to education and disrupt learning.
The report also found that recruiting and retaining staff was difficult. Education staff reported lower salaries, less favourable pensions and fewer holidays than their counterparts in mainstream education.
Some staff therefore took up teaching roles with limited experience and were still working towards qualifications, the report said.
Dame Rachel said: "Children with significant educational disadvantages and complex needs are being taught in custodial environments that are often violent, with a curriculum that doesn't meet their needs or aspirations – even in this challenging context, the teaching these children receive is simply not good enough."
She has previously called for all young offender institutions to close, arguing that smaller settings focused on therapeutic care would be better suited to the children they hold.
"I have long called for the closure of YOIs – and remain committed to that goal – but for as long as they are in use, they must provide children with the education, skills and support they need to rebuild their lives," she said.
Young offender institutions typically hold boys aged between 15 and 17, although some remain there after turning 18 because they are due to be released soon or because of a lack of space in adult prisons.
The Government announced last year that girls would no longer be placed in young offender institutions and would instead be held in settings such as secure schools or secure children's homes.
A report by Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor in September found that violence was a feature of daily life in the youth custody system. More than a third of children reported feeling unsafe in custody.
Mr Richards said: "Our priority is clear: backing what works to cut crime, protecting the public and giving young offenders a better chance of turning their lives around."
He is due to give evidence on Tuesday to the Justice Committee's inquiry into children and young adults in the secure estate.