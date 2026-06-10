Young offenders worker warns against Kemi Badenoch's stop and search push
| Updated: 1h ago
'Black boys are targeted'
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Caller Fi, who runs a youth organisation, says the split of white and black boys he works with is 50/50, and that he works with plenty of white mums whose sons are habitual knife carriers and have lost their sons to knife crime. He warns against Kemi Badenoch's comments on stop and search, as black boys are already disproportionately stopped and searched.