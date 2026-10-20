France saw the largest numbers, with half a million taking to the streets. They have also been going on the longest. They began with school students protesting chronic underfunding of state schools and the large inequalities in the French education system.

In Spain, the protests started with the scandalous eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen, who then died two weeks later. At the same time, parliament voted down the government’s popular housing reforms that would have protected people like Maricarmen. As a result, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election for November. A week ago, much news reporting focused on this as part of Gen Z protests globally, with India’s Cockroach movement as a leading example.

All these protests share a focus on growing inequality and eroding democracy.

This inequality is partly about class. Wages have long stagnated, and funding for education, health care, housing and other public services has not kept up. At the same time, the super wealthy are getting wealthier, and we now talk about a billionaire class. For most people, this manifests as the so-called cost-of-living crisis.

But inequality is also generational. Young people today face a far bleaker outlook than their parents or grandparents did. On top of the growing inequalities and crumbling public services, they face great difficulty in accessing housing, a deeply uncertain labour market during the AI revolution, and a climate crisis that is being directly experienced. Climate change, AI and housing are all huge governance failures, and the burden is being placed primarily on the young.

All these aspects of inequality are equally present in the UK. In addition, the UK’s university fees and student loans system creates greater class and generational inequalities than in other European countries. In that sense, British youth have even more reason to revolt than their counterparts across Europe.

However, this is also about democracy, a lack of representation and authoritarian states. In India, removing over a hundred thousand names from voting records whilst using significant violence and arbitrary arrests against protestors has caused significant outrage.

France has a crumbling centre, and the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is the favourite to win the presidential election in the spring. She would do little to address the major challenges protestors demand action on, and they know it. France’s violent policing has also been a key factor in getting people angry in these protests. This is not a coincidence. Our research has shown that France’s protest policing is the most violent in Europe.

Spaniards have every reason to feel let down by their representatives, who voted down a housing policy the vast majority of voters supported. Add to this that the left-wing forces that grew out of the last wave of Spanish protests in 2011 are fragmented going into their snap election.

In that context, the UK appears surprisingly stable for once. Had these protests spread under Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer, there is no doubt the political conditions would have been ripe. But Andy Burnham is currently quite popular. He certainly talks the talk about facing some of the great challenges driving inequality and the cost of living. And he has not been in power long enough to disappoint. That relative political stability does not speak in favour of widespread protests in the UK.

That said, predicting whether protests will kick off is a fool’s errand. As someone who studies it for a living, I’m much better at analysing it in hindsight than predicting it in the future. No doubt, there are thousands of organisers, young and old, around the UK right now thinking about how they can use some of that energy from the continent.

____________________

Dr Oscar Berglund is a Senior Lecturer in Policy Studies at the University of Bristol and an expert in protest and repression of protest.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk