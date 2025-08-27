Young people are being overdiagnosed with mental health conditions, Sir Jeremy Hunt has said, as he backed calls to radically reform the Send system. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Young people are being overdiagnosed with mental health conditions, Sir Jeremy Hunt has said, as he backed calls to radically reform the Send system.

The former health secretary argued that society has "lost sight of the fundamental reality that child development is a messy and uneven process", in the foreword of a Policy Exchange report. The report titled Out of Control argues that definitions of mental ill health and neurodivergence have been socially expanded, leading to overwhelm in the system. One in five children in England have special educational needs and disabilities (Send), the report states, placing huge pressure on support services. The report, which focuses on addressing the rise in psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders among children and young people, calls for a reinvention of education, health and care plans (EHCPs), and for children with the most severe needs to get the support they deserve faster. Read more: Death of girl, 14, left alone by fake ID worker at mental health unit ruled as unlawful Read more: Schools told to encourage children 'not to label normal feelings as mental health conditions'

In its foreword, Sir Jeremy wrote: "Mental ill-health and neurodiversity now accounts for more than half of the post-pandemic increase we have seen in claimants of disability benefit. Spending on Send provision has sky-rocketed and risks the financial sustainability of local government. "Rather than assuming that more money or more of the same is the answer, we need to ask more fundamental questions. Is a cash transfer – or a label that means young people are treated and come to see themselves as different – the right way to help them? What about the importance of good work, physical activity, social connection? These factors are too often deprioritised in our policy prescription. "Across the political spectrum, and amongst a growing range of practitioners, it is now recognised that there is a level of ‘overdiagnosis’ our system. We need to cut through the complexity to better understand the drivers of demand we are seeing." The Conservative MP for Godalming and Ash also said: "As a society, we seem to have lost sight of the fundamental reality that child development is a messy and uneven process. "Our laudable desire to ensure young people are happy and well-supported is at times manifesting in excessive impulses to medicalise and diagnose the routine, in a manner that can undercut grit and resilience." Since 2015, Send spending has increased by £4.5 billion, with requests for support rising annually. In total, there were 638,745 EHCPs in place in January 2025, up 10.8 per cent on the same point last year.

