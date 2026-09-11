Alan Milburn has said young people should have their benefits reduced if they refuse to engage with employment support

Former health secretary Alan Milburn . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A 'tough love approach' is needed to young people on benefits, an ex-Labour minister has advised.

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Education Secretary Lucy Powell. Picture: Alamy

Lucy Powell had said that she wants new “high quality, equal esteem” vocational qualifications to be desirable for middle-class families. Mr Milburn told The Times: “There’s a deal. And the deal is that as the opportunities increase, so must the obligations because otherwise we will end up with a situation where more and more young people are consigned to a life on benefits. “And young people have an obligation to engage with that. And I know that sounds like tough love. But tough love is what is needed here.” The latest data, published in May, showed the number of young people aged 16-24 neither working nor learning surpassed one million for the first time since 2013, reaching 1.01 million in the three months from January to March.

Milburn said the state should provide greater employment support in exchange for a new “duty to engage”. Picture: Alamy

An interim report by Mr Milburn, published the same month, warned the figure could rise to one in six by 2031 and that Britain risks leaving behind a “lost generation” of young people ill-prepared for work. Mr Milburn said: “At the moment what we’re doing is basically saying to a near majority ‘oh it’s fine’. “It’s the state at its worst. A total state failure. “Obviously apart from those with severe and enduring disabilities all financial support for young people should have support attached to it to get into work and training and should have requirements attached to it.” The proposed “backstop” of stopping benefits is used in other European countries including the Netherlands where the Neet rate is 4.8% versus the 13.6% in the UK, the newspaper reported. Mr Milburn told The Times: “It’s not that young people are lazy or feckless or have lost resilience or are soft or snowflakes. “It’s the complete reverse of that. They’re frustrated and they want to get on with their lives and they’re aspirational and creative.

“It’s not that they want to be on benefits.” Meanwhile Ms Powell said reforming Ofsted will help ensure schools retain academic qualifications and that others offer their share of vocational courses. On whether there is a risk of a divide between schools offering mainly academic or technical options based on their deprivation levels, Ms Powell said: “I’m absolutely determined that that doesn’t happen. There are lots of ways that we can look at measuring these things [including] Ofsted. “I’m really clear this is not about a two-tier system; it’s about creating pathways that may, for some, arrive at similar destinations if you do the academic route, such as engineering. “Where [such qualifications] have maybe struggled in the past is that there haven’t been clear standards. I want to see my kids doing high quality technical and vocational options, alongside their academic study.” Teenagers have previously been deterred from vocational qualifications by the lack of hands-on, practical and physical experience in current GCSEs such as computer science, textiles and PE (physical education), she added. New qualifications will be introduced gradually and some existing options will be repurposed or “boosted”. Vocational applications could alter modern foreign language courses, which she said had “fallen off a cliff” at GCSE.