The number of young people not in education, employment or training has fallen in recent months after going over one million earlier this year, official figures have shown.

The total had gone over one million earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade, fuelling calls for more help to get young people into work.

The figure is still 30,000 higher than a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said.

There were an estimated 981,000 so-called Neets, aged 16 to 24, in April to June, a fall of 30,000 compared to the first quarter of the year.

Chris Goulden, deputy chief executive of the Youth Futures Foundation, said: “This is a stark reminder that, despite small fluctuations in the data, the youth employment challenge remains a large, long-term problem.

“Hundreds of thousands of young people are continuing to miss out on the opportunity to earn, learn and build a secure future, leaving long-term scarring effects on their wellbeing, health and earning prospects.

“Behind the statistics are young people facing real and often complex barriers to entering and staying in education, training and employment.”

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of learning disability charity Mencap, said: “Today’s welcome figures are a reminder that young people are not work-shy, but it is too often the systems around them that are failing to meet their ambitions.

“Around a million young people remain locked out of education, employment or training, and youth unemployment is still at its highest in more than a decade.

“Only around one in four adults with a learning disability has a paid job, despite the vast majority telling us they want to work. The issues – inaccessible recruitment, a postcode lottery of employment support, and employers lacking confidence – are as high as they were yesterday.”

Sam Tims, lead analyst at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “Nearly a million young people not earning or learning is the result of an economy that leaves young people behind, creates too few opportunities, and particularly fails those growing up in poverty.

“It speaks to a lack of support for young people to move forward with their lives.

“Not only does growing up in persistent poverty more than triple the risk of being out of work or learning, inadequate income also prevents people from being able to move back into learning or earning.”