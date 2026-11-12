That is the uncomfortable truth that the Government will need to grapple with when it responds to Alan Milburn's Review into young people and work next week.

Recommendations trailed in The Times this week propose removing 18–24-year-olds' access to the health element of Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment, replacing them with a youth allowance and separate support for disability-related costs. Alongside this, young people would be offered more employment advice, health support and routes into work, underpinned by tougher requirements to engage.

Fundamentally, Milburn is right that only systemic change will address the challenges facing too many young people across the country today. His ambition to substantially increase investment in faster, more proactive health and employment support to reduce the risk of young people becoming disconnected from the labour market is the right one. The focus of reforms should squarely be on what young people can do, rather than allowing their potential to be written off before their working lives have begun.

But the detail and sequencing of proposed changes is crucial. New government figures show 45.3% of young people aged 16-24 not in education, employment or training (NEETs) are disabled, more than double the proportion in 2013/14. Our analysis found around four in five disabled young people who are NEET remain so a year later. They need timely, tailored and sustained access to healthcare if they are going to be able to enter employment. And the reality remains that some may not be able to and must be able to rely on ongoing welfare support.

Young people also need access to more jobs. Work Foundation analysis shows starter job vacancies have almost halved in a decade. There is now just one suitable vacancy for every three young people not in education, employment or training (NEET). In the North East, that stretches to one for every six; in the East Midlands, one for every five.

And these young people are also competing against older, more experienced applicants who have also been struggling to enter the jobs market. One 21-year-old in Morecambe told our researchers: “I want the work, but the work does not want me.” Another summed up local prospects: “no one is hiring.”

These aren't isolated frustrations. Our analysis identifies at least 38 local authorities with fewer jobs than two decades ago, even as employment grew nationally. Together, these places have lost 12% of their youth jobs while the country gained 6%.

Think about what that means. In towns such as Middlesbrough and Rotherham, where major employers have vanished over decades and high streets have weakened, young people are increasingly searching for jobs their local economies struggle to provide.

Boosting short-term placements and work experience opportunities for these young people is important. But without additional action it won’t lead to an increase in the number of them entering sustained, paid work.

We need to see a focus on job creation in these areas, with local leaders empowered to act where the private sector is struggling. A new Community Jobs Fund could be created to deliver socially valuable jobs lasting one to three years in places facing persistent jobs droughts. Across 80 local authority areas, we estimate this kind of initiative could support up to 54,000 young people into sustained employment.

The Prime Minister has been clear that we cannot bring welfare expenditure down through ‘crude cuts’. Alan Milburn has repeatedly stressed that the health and employment challenges facing young people are “real”, and that upfront investment will be needed before any potential savings are realised.

So it’s critical Government does not let calls for cuts to young people’s benefits run ahead of delivering tangible improvements in health support and the number of secure, flexible starter jobs available to them.

This will be a significant challenge given the fiscal constraints the country faces ahead of the Spending Review next year. But failing to do so will only heap more pressure on young people who are already struggling, and risk squandering the chance to strengthen pathways into work for future generations.

____________________

Ben Harrison is Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk