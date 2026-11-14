The former Labour health secretary’s review into youth unemployment is set to be published next week.

The former Labour health secretary’s review into youth unemployment is set to be published next week. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Young people deserve a legal “guarantee” of a job, training or employment support, Alan Milburn has said.

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The former Labour health secretary’s review into youth unemployment is set to be published next week. The report will recommend how to curb the number of so-called Neets – 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training – which topped a million earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade. Ahead of its release on Tuesday, Mr Milburn has said there should be a legal duty on the Government to ensure young people have access to a route into employment. In the interview, due to be broadcast on Sunday, Mr Milburn described the proposal as an “opportunity guarantee”. Read more: There’s a cheaper way to get NEETs into work: Jobcentres should employ and train them for local businesses Read more: Burnham gives no ‘blanket assurance’ on accepting Neets recommendations in full

He said: “It should be a guarantee for a young person. Because at the moment the only guarantee they’ve got is a very simple thing. To get a benefit. What sort of life is that?” According to Mr Milburn, the proposal might work similarly to the way that local councils have a legal responsibility to offer accommodation or advice to the homeless, or accommodate children in care. He said previous employment schemes have been temporary, and do not go far enough to tackle the problem of young people not in education, employment or training. Mr Milburn added those who do not take up the initiatives could lose their benefits, saying that having young people on benefits is 25 times more costly than what the spending would be on employment support. He suggested that ratio should be cut down to two to one, which would mean significant cuts to benefit spending and a substantial injection of funds into training, education or other forms of support. His comments come after Prime Minister Andy Burnham described Mr Milburn’s forthcoming report as a “watershed moment”, but stopped short of committing to implementing its recommendations in full.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham with Alan Milburn and Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden during a visit to Alstom Transport in Derby, to unveil a change to the education system with the launch of new technical educational routes. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mr Milburn is expected to call for under-25s to no longer be able to claim the health element of universal credit (UC) or personal independence payments (Pip), moving them instead to a “youth allowance”, paid at the same level as the standard rate of universal credit. Asked whether he would accept the politically sensitive report in full, Mr Burnham declined to provide that “blanket assurance”. He told reporters in Dublin on Friday: “We will have to wait until the report is published. It’s a wide-ranging report, and obviously we’ll set out our response next week. “But I think it’s really important to see the report as quite a watershed moment I think in terms of how we think about supporting young people and supporting young people into work. “It’s starting to point to a very different way of thinking about welfare and support, and moving more towards guaranteeing support for young people to move forward and get into work, rather than leaving them in a situation where they don’t get the support when they need it and then end up on benefits in their 20s. Nobody wants that. “So there are big implications, but I think we’ll have to wait for the report. “There’s lots of detailed recommendations, so I can’t give you that blanket assurance here tonight.” Lord David Blunkett said money from cuts to welfare payments should be redeployed as employment support, rather than saved, “at least in the immediate future”. The former home secretary and key mentor to Andy Burnham said he believed the Prime Minister had a “total will” and “would be asking his Cabinet to sign up to getting their departments to do their bit, and that isn’t going to be easy because there’s a built-in inertia”.

Lord David Blunkett said money from cuts to welfare payments should be redeployed as employment support, rather than saved. Picture: PA Images/Alamy