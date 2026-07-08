Young people “must be diverted” from the thoughts and impulses that motivated Southport killer Axel Rudakubana, the chairman of the public inquiry into his attack has said.

The inquiry into the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 2024 opened a second phase on Wednesday, examining how to deal with individuals who pose a risk of extreme violence, but where ideology is not the primary driver, as well as the role of the internet and social media in influencing and enabling them.

In an opening statement, chairman Sir Adrian Fulford said he was “resolutely optimistic” that past failures and means of implementing real change could be identified.

He said: “More than anything else, young people must be diverted from the thoughts and impulses which motivated AR in July 2024.

“We are confronted with a growing challenge from violence-fixated individuals, who all too often are not acting out of an adherence to a particular ideology.

“Instead, the reasons for their interest in violence are various and, as a consequence, they can be extremely difficult to identify.

“All too often, they will be acting entirely alone, having spent endless hours in solitude, relentlessly, online.”

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