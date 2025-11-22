More than half of young people do not feel there is enough state support to help them get paid entry-level jobs with training and opportunities for progression, new research suggests

A survey of 2,000 people aged 16 to 24 by the TUC showed that the figure increased to two thirds among disabled youngsters.

Almost half of respondents said they do not feel there is enough support to get the careers advice and guidance they need at school and college.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: "A whole generation of young people was badly let down by the last Tory government.

