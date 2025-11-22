Young people need more state support to find employment, poll suggests
More than half of young people do not feel there is enough state support to help them get paid entry-level jobs with training and opportunities for progression, new research suggests
A survey of 2,000 people aged 16 to 24 by the TUC showed that the figure increased to two thirds among disabled youngsters.
Almost half of respondents said they do not feel there is enough support to get the careers advice and guidance they need at school and college.
TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: "A whole generation of young people was badly let down by the last Tory government.
"With almost one million young people out of education, work and training, the Labour government now has a huge job on its hands to help them turn their lives around.
"The jobs guarantee scheme could be a game-changer for young people entering the labour market, giving them the chance to gain vital experience and earn a real wage.
"We know that real experience of decent, paid work is the best way to turn the tide on rising rates of worklessness - and that over time this investment will more than pay for itself."