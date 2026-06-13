The government survey included responses of 116,000 young people

More than half of young social media users support ban on explicit image sharing - as 45 per cent call for limits on live-streaming. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

More than six in 10 young social media users have said they would support a total ban on explicit image sharing online, a government survey has revealed.

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Forming part of the government's online safety consultation, results showed an overwhelming number of children want action to ban explicit image sharing online. The survey, which saw responses from 116,000 young social media users, saw youngsters call for stronger rules surrounding content sharing mechanisms across social media. Data revealed that 6 out of ten (62%) of respondents supported the government restricting features that can easily be exploited for harm - including the ability to send explicit images. They pointed out that such restrictions would make social media users feel safer online. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall told LBC this week that social media firms “had their chance” to self-regulate. It comes after new data revealed that thousands of criminal offences have been linked to Snapchat in the last five years. Read more: Social media companies ‘had their chance’ to self regulate, says tech secretary, as thousands of criminal offences linked to Snapchat Read more: Ofcom cracks down on Snapchat but watchdog warns social media platforms still failing to protect children

The figures, compiled by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) also revealed that as many as 45 per cent were calling for limits on live-streaming, which can also be used to expose young people to abuse and online harm. The survey also saw 14,000 children and young people aged 10-21 share their experiences of life online, with results showing that 60% of young people also supported greater restrictions imposed on location sharing. Apps like Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok often include location sharing options as part of their in-app features.

Speaking on the matter, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: “The message from young people is clear – they want to feel safe online and they are right to demand it. “We have listened," she continued, adding: "we know what needs to change and we have the powers to do it. We are determined to act and we will set out our response very soon.

A child using smart phone lying in bed late at night, playing games, watching videos online, scrolling screen. Picture: Alamy