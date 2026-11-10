Youngsters vaping may worsen their lung function into the long term, new research suggests. . Picture: Richard Baker/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Youngsters vaping may worsen their lung function into the long term, new research suggests.

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In a small and early-stage study, experts examined the lung function of young vapers and argued that the cumulative effects of vaping may heighten the risk of life-limiting conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). They said their findings, published online in the journal Tobacco Control, need larger-scale studies but provide “credible evidence of the effect of prolonged exposure to e-cigarette use on the pulmonary functions of young adults”. For the study, researchers analysed the results of lung function tests given to 22 vapers aged 21 to 35 and again after an average of 12 months. How often people vaped during each day was recorded, with lung function tests taken at the start of the study. Read More: Government unveils new vaping rules making sale of e-cigarettes illegal to under-18s Read More: If NHS cannot survive without immigration then model must change, Badenoch tells LBC

They were also tested between 9am and 11am, some 12 hours after using any tobacco product. People were tested for forced expiratory volume (Fev1), which is how much air can be blown out of the lungs in one breath in one second. Forced vital capacity was also examined, which is the total volume of air expelled from the lungs during forced exhalation. A reduction in scores on pulmonary function tests was found after vaping among young people, with a “declining trend” at the same time as daily e-cigarette use increased, researchers suggested. “This study provides preliminary evidence of the potential of chronic e-cigarette use to induce persistent changes in respiratory function,” said the team, including researchers from the department of epidemiology at Florida International University in Miami. They added that the “study provides the first indicator of the potential of prolonged e-cigarette use to have persistent and clinically important cumulative effects on Fev1 and pose a COPD risk”.