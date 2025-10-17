I first came across Nara Smith – one of the most famous tradwife content creators - a few years ago.

In the video, she spends 2 hours making Coco Pops from scratch for her children. She is in an evening couture dress, full makeup, in a pristine kitchen. At first, I laughed at it, as did many others who wrote snide comments, “aren’t the children crying of hunger? Where are they anyway?”

But here’s the thing. There was something very alluring about it all. Especially for a full-time working mother who spends most days looking and feeling like she’s been hit by a bus, racing from one thing to the next, without a moment to call my own. Watching Nara felt like watching someone in another universe where time and energy were abundant, and the house cleaned itself, and children took care of themselves.

This is what we found in our recent Tradwife survey of 1,000 young women aged 18-34 in September of 2025. The majority of our respondents had negative views of tradwives, with two out of three thinking it has a negative impact on society. Very few (just 8%) were very likely to adopt tradwife lifestyles. Similarly, just a handful of respondents found the male as the decision-maker (7%) or women as the sole/main caregiver (16%) attractive.

At the same time, a very large majority (79%) of our respondents said the calm, relaxed lifestyle depicted in tradwife content is alluring to them – and many found the notion of not having to worry about work or career (44%) also draws them to the content.

So what is going on here? We delved into the largest data sets available on UK gender role attitudes and found, again, no evidence of a retraditionalisation of gender roles among young women or young men. They are both more likely to reject the traditional notions of the male breadwinner and limiting female roles to the household.

Having said that, a significant portion of young women (one out of five) were also saying paid work does harm to one’s physical and mental health.

What we're seeing is a generation of women finding the tradwife fantasy appealing—not because they want traditional gender roles, but because work-life balance has become unsustainable. Families face rising childcare costs, insecure jobs that in many cases do not pay enough, and impossible pressure to be both the 'ideal worker' putting in long hours and the 'perfect parent' spending enrichment time with children. These pressures fall disproportionately on women.

But here's the problem: when women do leave the workforce, they don't get the tradwife fantasy. They get financial insecurity and backbreaking domestic labour trying to meet impossible standards. Rather than leisure, they experience burnout in a different location.

Buried beneath those filtered videos is a truth our grandmothers knew: financial dependence means loss of autonomy and power. It leaves women vulnerable to coercion, control, and sometimes even violence. That's not a past worth romanticising.

Tradwife imagery risks pushing people toward regressive solutions that undermine women's autonomy and restrict men's ability to be active caregivers and form egalitarian relationships. Many young women engaging with tradwife content lack historical awareness of what financial dependence actually meant for women—no legal or economic power, often trapped in abusive relationships.

Tradwife content can't be dismissed as frivolous. It reflects real inadequacies in workplace structures and work-life balance. Our research shows women want to value domestic life while realising their potential as educated professionals. And crucially, despite all the headlines, men also share these desires for more time with children, less work pressure, and genuine balance.

The question is whether we'll meet these demands in ways that strengthen equality. Without meaningful reforms—shorter working weeks, affordable childcare, long, well-paid paternity leave, genuine flexibility for all workers—people will turn to nostalgic ideals that can not only claw back the decades of progress we made in gender equality, but also promote family ideals that support authoritarian projects and undermine democracy.

The solution isn't reviving the past. It's reshaping work and care systems for modern life, ensuring care work is valued and both genders can thrive.

Professor Heejung Chung is Professor of Work and Employment and the Director of the King’s Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at the King’s Business School, King’s College London.

