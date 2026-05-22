The UK is experiencing a “generational health drift”, with younger people suffering poor health earlier than in previous generations, researchers say.

A study of more than 88,500 people born since 1946 found the issues were most stark when it comes to obesity and mental health.

For the new study, experts from University College London (UCL), King’s College London and the University of Oxford examined changes in physical and mental health across the generations born between 1946 and 2000–02.

They looked in detail at the health conditions people had and at what age, and compared those with other generations.

The researchers found little suggestion of improvements in health for people born since 1946, which they said had implications for people working and supporting the economy.

For several outcomes – particularly obesity, mental ill health and diabetes -“prevalence of poor health was higher in more recent generations”.

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