An 11-year-old girl who is the youngest person ever to be made an MBE said that Prince William was "very nice" before admitting she was left "speechless" when she found out she was being honoured.

Carmela Chillery-Watson was recognised in the King's Birthday Honours for her services to charitable fundraising.

Carmela has a rare muscle wasting condition, which affects just one in a million children across the world.

She was diagnosed with the condition in 2017, aged three, and in recent years has helped the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK raise more than £400,000 by doing around 25 fundraising and awareness campaigns.

Speaking after the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, Carmela said she was left "speechless" after opening the letter informing her of the news.

Read More: Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh ‘humbled’ to accept MBE

Read More: Prince William celebrates 20 years as Centrepoint’s 'proud' patron with 'massive' chocolate cake