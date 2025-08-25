Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Newcastle and Liverpool went head-to-head in a feisty clash at St James' Park, which saw 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha earn the Premier League champions a last-gasp 3-2 win.

England starlet Ngumoha was thrown onto the pitch in the 96th minute just four days before his 17th birthday as Arne Slot's side searched for a last-gasp winner, which he delivered just four minutes later. The stunning game came amid an increasingly tense situation surrounding Alexander Isak, the Newcastle forward for whom Liverpool made a £110m bid earlier this summer. The striker has been involved in a public back-and-forth with his club as he attempts to leave his club.

Rio Ngumoha (73) of Liverpool celebrates after scoring late winner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025. Picture: Getty

The bad-tempered meeting on bank holiday Monday saw Newcastle control the opening half-an-hour until Ryan Gravenberch suddenly scored from just outside the box, before Anthony Gordon was sent off for a poor challenge on Virgil van Dijk moments before half-time. Hugo Ekitike then piled more misery on the hosts - who had failed to convert their earlier chances - as the former Newcastle target doubled Liverpool's lead only seconds into the second half. As the travelling fans sang "hand him over, Newcastle” - a reference to their club's pursuit of Alexander Isak on a night when Magpies chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was in the stands - Bruno Guimaraes reduced the deficit with a 57th-minute header, until they got a deserved equaliser through substitute Will Osula, which sparked a frenzied conclusion. Though Bruno Guimaraes pulled one back for 10-man Newcastle, who were the better team for the majority of the game, any hopes of a crucial point were dashed when Rio Ngumoha hit his stoppage-time winner in front of a rambunctious Newcastle crowd.

A Newcastle United fan with the name and number of Alexander Isak partially deleted prior to match. Picture: Getty

The Isak conundrum Alexander Isak's ongoing saga with Newcastle was once again the main storyline ahead of the game, with the striker again not included in the squad as he continues to try and force a move away from Tyneside. Monday night's opponents Liverpool has been the touted destination for Isak, but Newcastle rejected a £110million bid for him earlier this month and the 25-year-old has since been training alone. While the Sweden international was still absent, Newcastle came up against a long-term target of theirs in Ekitike, who opted to join Liverpool in a £69million deal last month. The striker had a quiet first half as the Reds were pinned back, but scored only 20 seconds after the break to double the visitors' lead.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United reacts having being shown a red card. Picture: Getty

Red alert for Newcastle Newcastle's goalscoring woes took another twist when stop-gap striker Gordon was sent off. The Magpies' absence of a recognised striker was apparent as winger Gordon started up-front and had two promising opportunities in the first half, nodding over the bar before having an effort smothered by the Liverpool defence. However, his sending off came in the midst of an ill-tempered first half and was dismissed following a VAR review for serious foul play after bringing his studs down the back of Van Dijk's leg. Former Newcastle captain Alan Shearer expressed his displeasure with a post on X, saying: "What a stupid challenge man. It's a red card all day." Although Gordon was dismissed, Osula's equaliser gives Eddie Howe food for thought about his striking options, but the Newcastle boss was left with additional selection worries as Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Fabian Schar all came off injured.

Liverpool were without Jeremie Frimpong due to injury, leaving Dominik Szoboszlai to fill in at right-back alongside central duo Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, with Milos Kerkez at left-back. Picture: Alamy

Liverpool defence exposed Liverpool were without Jeremie Frimpong due to injury, leaving Dominik Szoboszlai to fill in at right-back alongside central duo Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, with Milos Kerkez at left-back. Liverpool's makeshift right-back was faced with a tough task keeping both Harvey Barnes and the lively Tino Livramento at bay, with the Magpie left-back testing Szoboszlai in the 21st minute, skipping past him before having a low cross collected by Alisson. Szoboszlai made a great intervention to help deny Gordon, but some poor defending after the break saw Kerkez overpowered by Guimaraes as the Magpies pulled a goal back. Konate was then exposed as Nick Pope's free-kick whipped over the visiting defence and Gravenberch was beaten by Osula to score.

On a quiet night for individual starring performances for Liverpool, Gakpo provided two vital assists. Picture: Getty