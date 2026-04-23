Is Your Party standing candidates for May's local elections?
No Your Party candidates are standing for elections in Islington, where co-founder Jeremy Corbyn is a local MP, but the left-wing outfit has a handful of council hopefuls at UK local elections on May 7
Your Party is standing candidates in the UK local elections on May 7, although none will be representing the left-wing outfit in Islington, the north London borough where co-founder Jeremy Corbyn is MP.
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Mr Corbyn founded the movement last year alongside Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana as a party to rival Labour for votes and promote a socialist direction.
Since then, Your Party has gone through various turbulences with Ms Sultana boycotting the inaugural conference, having previously accused the leadership of running a "sexist boys club". Amid infighting, founding MPs Iqbal Mohamed and Adnan Hussain both left.
The 2026 local election will be held on May 7 to elect mayors and council members around the country and represents the first chance for voters to back the movement - although not everybody will be able to.
Following member votes, Mr Corbyn has emerged as something of a de-facto leader of Your Party, but the Islington North MP will not be able to vote for any of his own candidates within his constituency. Islington is one of several elections where the party has backed a candidate rather than standing one of its own.
Labour, Conservative, Reform, Green, Liberal Democrat and other parties, as well as independents, are all also standing candidates up and down the country on election day. All eligible voters will be sent a poll card with information about who their options are and where they can vote.
Read also: Your Party MP Zarah Sultana removed from Commons after branding Starmer a 'bare-faced liar'
Your Party candidates standing on May 7
Birmingham City Council
- Small Heath: Shafaq Hussain
- Small Heath: Md Obaydul Kabir
- Sparkbrook & Balsall Heath East: Shahid Hashmi
- Sparkbrook & Balsall Heath East: Abu Nowshed
- Tyseley and Hay Mills: Dawud Mustifa
City of Lincoln Council
- Birchwood: Cameron Elley
Coventry City Council
- Cheylesmore: Marie Egan
Croydon
- Thornton Heath: Melecia Mullings
Greenwich
- Woolwich Dockyard: Tom Adhikari
- Plumstead & Glyndon: Narendra Kandel
Hampshire County Council
- Hythe South: Douglas Holloway
Leeds City Council
- Headingley & Hyde Park: Ryan Richards
Lewisham
- Rushey Green: Callum Paton Carter
- Lewisham Central: Daniel Ansell
- Lewisham Central: Davis St Marthe
Peterborough City Council
- Bretton: Stuart Martin
- Walton & Paston: Robert Petch
Salford City Council
- Weaste & Seedley: John Warmisham
Southampton City Council
- Shirley: Sohail Chowdhary
Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council
- Davenport & Cale Green: Ashley Walker
Tameside Council
- Droylsden East: Tony Wilson
Waltham Forest
- Hoe Street: MD Shoeb Khan
West Lancs Borough Council
- Tanhouse & Skem Central: Ron Cooper
- Skelmersdale North: Paul Hogan
Non-aligned candidates backed by Your Party
Birmingham City Council
- Ward End: Harris Khaliq
- Lozells: Helder Rafael Ferreira Dias Da Costa
- Alum Rock: Nosheen Khalid
Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council
- Park Ward: Nagheena Haroon
Cambridge City Council
- Kings Hedges: Zarina Anwar
Cherwell District Council
- Banbury Cross & Neithorp: Simon Garrett
- Ruscote: Julie Battison
City of Lincoln Council
- Carholme: Nick Parker
Coventry City Council
- The Hill & Canley: Grace Lewis
Islington Council
- Hillrise: Rupert Wilkinson
- Finsbury Park: Sharon Matthew
- Finsbury Park: Sadiq Yusuf
Kensington & Chelsea Council
- Chelsea Riverside: Amal Bider
Kingston-Upon-Thames Council
- Coombe Hill: Zebunisa Rao
Lambeth Council
- St Martin’s: Laura Graham
Manchester City Council
- Cheetham: Mohammed Dawud Ali
Salford City Council
- Pendleton & Charlestown: Jacob Allen
Sheffield Council
- Burngreave: Abdullah Okud
Stevenage Borough Council
- Bedwell: Chris Webb
Walsall Council
- Palfrey and The Delves: Shakir Hussain
- Palfrey and The Delves: Ashfaq Ahmed
- Palfrey and The Delves: Imran Ahmed