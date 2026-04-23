Your Party is standing candidates in the UK local elections on May 7, although none will be representing the left-wing outfit in Islington, the north London borough where co-founder Jeremy Corbyn is MP.

Mr Corbyn founded the movement last year alongside Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana as a party to rival Labour for votes and promote a socialist direction.

Since then, Your Party has gone through various turbulences with Ms Sultana boycotting the inaugural conference, having previously accused the leadership of running a "sexist boys club". Amid infighting, founding MPs Iqbal Mohamed and Adnan Hussain both left.

The 2026 local election will be held on May 7 to elect mayors and council members around the country and represents the first chance for voters to back the movement - although not everybody will be able to.

Following member votes, Mr Corbyn has emerged as something of a de-facto leader of Your Party, but the Islington North MP will not be able to vote for any of his own candidates within his constituency. Islington is one of several elections where the party has backed a candidate rather than standing one of its own.

Labour, Conservative, Reform, Green, Liberal Democrat and other parties, as well as independents, are all also standing candidates up and down the country on election day. All eligible voters will be sent a poll card with information about who their options are and where they can vote.

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