The party's membership numbers are below what was hoped by party insiders and lags behind left-wing competitors

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana's Your Party reportedly has a membership of 50,000 - after the venture's first months were dogged by rows between its founding members. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana's Your Party reportedly has a membership of 50,000 - after the venture's first months were dogged by rows between its founding members.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The figure is said to be short of the 100,000 to 200,000 that the party hoped would join after its launch. Around 800,000 had previously expressed interest in joining upon the announcement of its founding - but the birth of the venture was complicated by a row between former Labour MPs Corbyn and Sultana. The lacklustre numbers put the hard-left group behind many of their political competitors - including the Green party, whose membership has surged to round 150,000 in recent months. Read More: Your Party full timeline as first conference confirmed Read More: Corbyn's Your Party gets first Scottish councillors as Greens defect

Around 800,000 had previously expressed interest in joining the party upon the announcement of its founding - but the birth of the venture was complicated by a row between former Labour MPs Corbyn and Sultana. Picture: Getty

It is the latest blow to their new political group, after they announced that more than 20,000 people's data was lost following the launch of the membership portal by Ms Sultana. Your Party said it expects the numbers to increase as more members move over from the "unauthorised" portal that the MP for Coventry South set up during a spat with Mr Corbyn on September 18. The portal's release started a row between the pair, with Mr Corbyn claiming he was seeking legal advice after an email sent out on that day contained a link to the "unauthorised" portal. Six days later, the former Labour leader "made amends" with Ms Sultana and released a new membership portal created by his team. But the party now says it has lost the personal information and donations of those supporters who used the initial portal. Donations gathered from the first portal currently sit in a bank account run by MOU Operations Ltd, a group set up to support the party's launch. However, MOU had not been told about the launch of Mr Corbyn’s second portal, with directors reportedly "blindsided' by the action. Bosses are now holding emergency meetings to discuss the the organisation's legal and financial responsibilities.

The lacklustre numbers put the hard-left group behind many of their political competitors - including the Green party, whose membership has surged to round 150,000 in recent months. Picture: Getty

📢 Important announcement for Your Party members who signed up on the 18th September portal promoted by Zarah 📢



Please transfer your membership to our portal now using this link: https://t.co/M1n8ZyFKw7



More details below 🔽🔽 pic.twitter.com/bARVGpsaDi — Your Party (@thisisyourparty) October 26, 2025