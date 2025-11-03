Zarah Sultana states government ambitions as first conference announced

Friends reunited: Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Zarah Sultana has said that her new political outfit is looking to “run government,” even though it has not been given an official name as yet.

Corbyn and Sultana on a picket line in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Your Party now at least has a date for its inaugural conference, where the name is likely to be chosen, and Ms Sultana has said that government is the aim. She said over the weekend: "I'm in politics because of a desire to change people's lives for the better, and that means winning state power, that means actually running the government. "We're building a party of the left that can win power and deliver justice." She added that this was a long-term project with those involved looking at the next 40 years. Here is how the first few months have panned out. The Your Party story so far More than 500,000 have reportedly signed up for Your Party, the outfit that Ms Sultana said in July that she would found alongside Mr Corbyn. The Coventry South MP, 32, departed Labour - from whom she had previously had the whip withdrawn for voting against the government - that month but the timing appeared to catch-out the Islington North MP, who had been a long-time ally on the party’s left. Ms Sultana said: “People are sick of mainstream political parties, they’re sick of getting a rotten deal from successive governments. The moment is now for us to harness and build something that is member led, that has democracy at the heart of it.” They were joined by other former Labour MPs: Ayoub Khan,

Adnan Hussain,

Iqbal Mohamed,

Shockat Adam. However, the party has been suffering numerous teething problems and appears on the brink of splitting after a breakdown between Ms Sultana and Mr Corbyn. What was the membership dispute and fall out? At the end of September, feud between Ms Sultana and the other Your Party MPs came to a head after an email was sent by her to supporters asking for financial contributions and membership interest On the back of this, Mr Corbyn tweeted: “Legal advice is being taken. That email should be ignored by all supporters. If direct debits have been set up, they should immediately be cancelled.” Ms Sultana, who hit out at the the other MPs for starting a "sexist boys club," started legal proceedings but decided to call it off and acknowledged that people felt “demoralised”. “For the sake of the party, and as an act of good faith, I will not be pursuing legal proceedings despite the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations against me,” she wrote in a statement posted on X.

We must make this work — there is no other choice. pic.twitter.com/Kgna0yJntt — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 21, 2025

“I know many people are feeling demoralised – I share that feeling. We find ourselves in a regrettable situation, but my motivation has always been to ensure the collective strength of our movement, put members first and build the genuinely democratic conference and socialist party we so urgently need. “I am determined to reconcile and move forward. I am engaged in ongoing discussions with Jeremy, for whom, like all socialists of my generation, I have nothing but respect.”

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana appear to have fallen out. Picture: Alamy

What might happen next with Your Party? Ms Sultana and Mr Corbyn have reconciled, with the pair vowing to get the show back on the road - likening their relationship to that of the Gallagher brothers behind the now reformed Oasis. While the party has received hundreds of thousands of sign ups, it is thought that the new left-wing direction of the Green Party under new leader Zack Polanski could take its vote share. Your Party has now confirmed its first conference will be November 29-30 in Liverpool. A statement read: "In November, thousands of in-person founding conference delegates will be chosen by lottery to ensure a fair balance of gender, region, and background. These delegates will have a big responsibility – to debate the founding documents, propose amendments and vote on them at the conference in Liverpool. The final decision will be up to all members through an online, secure, one-member-one-vote system." What will the party be called? There has been some confusion around the name of the outfit, with Ms Sultana having tweeted: “It’s not called Your Party!” while the name is also not registered with the Electoral Commission. However, while speaking to Novara Media at the Stop Starving Gaza demonstration outside Downing Street, Mr Corbyn said: “The working title is yourparty.uk – it’s your party.” It is possible the party could be named at the first conference, although Mr Corbyn has appeared to have all-but confirmed the name in a video address on Twitter. About the name, Ms Sultana added: “I have been advocating for it to be called The Left, or the Left Party, I do not have any insider knowledge, but I do not think they will go for that… I will support whatever the members go for.”

We’re building something special and we’re going to change British politics forever.



Join us: https://t.co/g0Ua1vOsEI pic.twitter.com/I1mfoy7ASA — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) August 21, 2025

What does Your Party stand for? In his initial video, Mr Corbyn said Your Party would stand for: More council housing,

An end to child poverty,

An end to homelessness,

An end to inequality,

Rich people pay more tax,

End the selling of arms to “regimes that bomb innocent people”

Zarah Sultana has said that co-leading with Jeremy Corbyn would be her preference. Picture: Alamy

Ms Sultana said in July: "We are not going to take this anymore. We're not an island of strangers; we're an island that's suffering. “Billionaires already have three parties fighting for them. It's time the rest of us had one." She listed other motivating factors as the government scrapping winter fuel payments for pensioners, cuts for disabled people and the two-child benefit cap. Action in support of Palestine is also thought to be high on the agenda with Ms Sultana and Mr Corbyn having been at various marches. Further details about the party’s policies and structure might be set out at the conference.

Zarah Sultana has been Coventry South MP since 2019. Picture: Alamy

Who will lead Your Party? As to who will lead the party, Ms Sultana tweeted: “As I’ve always said, I would like to co-lead with Jeremy but that will ultimately be decided by members. “I believe in open democratic leadership and one member one vote.” She hit out at the “divide and rule” of the media in covering her. “The sexism and Islamophobia in comments like “highly ambitious”, “untested” and “a lot of work to do” isn’t even subtle,” she added. “How dare a young Muslim woman aspire to take a leadership role, we should just accept being window dressing.”