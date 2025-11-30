Your Party’s founding conference has today voted to be led by its members, instead of an individual leader.

Zarah Sultana, who boycotted the conference after accusing Jeremy Corbyn’s allies of attempting a hostile takeover of the party, welcomed the vote.

In a separate vote, the conference agreed to allow members of other parties to join Your Party where they were found to “align with the party’s values”.

Members voted 51.6% in favour of a committee leadership model during the second day of the party’s inaugural conference.

The former Labour MP had backed collective leadership after her preference for a co-leadership model was not put to members for a vote.

She said: “I have fought for maximum member democracy since day one. Seeing members choose collective leadership is truly exciting.

“Together, we’re building a new socialist party – radically democratic and powered by a mass movement.

“This party will be led by its members, not MPs. This is only the beginning.”

It follows a row over the expulsion of a number of members on the eve of the conference on the grounds they were also members of the Socialist Workers Party.

A Your Party spokesperson said: “This vote shows that we really are doing politics differently: from the bottom-up, not the top-down.

“In Westminster we have a professional political class increasingly disconnected from ordinary people, serving corporations and billionaires instead of the communities they are supposed to represent.

“With a truly member-led party, we will offer something different: democratic, grassroots, accountable.”