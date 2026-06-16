LBC callers react as websites could be forced to check IDs following social media ban for under-16s.

As websites like Google and Apple could be forced to check IDs following the social media ban for under-16s, LBC callers phone in to react.

0:00 | Is it a 'bad thing' that adults can no longer remain anonymous online?

2:02 | Melinda's business collapsed due to Meta's 'high censorship'

5:20 | Simon is against digital IDs, he even refuses to get loyalty cards

11:49 | 'Anonymity is part of the fun of social media', says David

16:47 | Adrian says the government is 'precisely' there to tell us what to do

20:05 | Dwayne argues that Simon and David are exactly the reason we need

The Prime Minister announced a sweeping ban on social media for under-16s in a news conference at Downing Street.

In a statement last night, he vowed to "call time on a system that's failing our kids and take bold action to give every child the best possible start in life".