It comes after Reform UK's Lee Anderson was also ejected from the House, after branding the Prime Minister a "liar".

YourParty MP Zarah Sultana removed from Commons after branding Starmer a 'bare-faced liar'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Your Party MP Zarah Sultana has been removed from Parliament after branding the Prime Minister a "bare-faced liar" over the appointment of former Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.

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The Your Party MP will now likely face a five day suspension from the Commons for refusing to withdraw her comment about the Prime Minister in a dramatic rant targeting the PM. She became the second MP to be kicked out of the chamber on Monday, after Reform UK's Lee Anderson was also seen to brand the Prime Minister a "liar". Under Parliamentary protocol, MPs are not allowed to accuse other members of lying - with any such suggestion requiring the individual to withdraw such a comment. Addressing the Commons earlier in the afternoon, Starmer had insisted he "would not have appointed Peter Mandelson" as UK ambassador to the US had he known the former peer had failed Foreign Office security vetting. Speaking in the Commons for the first time since it emerged that Mandelson had failed his security vetting, the Prime Minister continued to insist he knew nothing of Mandelson's vetting failure until Tuesday. Read more: Starmer 'would not have appointed Peter Mandelson' had he known of vetting failure - as PM faces calls to step down Read more: Starmer faces Commons showdown over Mandelson vetting scandal

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay on Monday as he asked the MP for Coventry South to leave the chamber. Picture: Alamy

He added that he was "frankly staggered" that he was never informed the disgraced peer had failed his security vetting. However, shortly after his address, the PM faced questions from MPs, with Sultana stating: “We all know that the Prime Minister appointed Mandelson because he owes his job to him. He appointed him, he defended him, and now he claims to know nothing." The MP for Coventry South continued: “He is gaslighting the nation. So let’s call this out for what it is. The Prime Minister is a bare-faced liar.” A comment was met with gasps from the House, speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was heard to say: “Leave now, I’ll name you otherwise, I’d go now if I were you. “I’ve given the option to name. I’d leave if I were you, very quickly.” Ms Sultana attempted to interject and said: “I have a duty to the House to tell the truth.”

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, April 20, 2026 to face a showdown in Parliament over the appointment of Peter Mandelson. Picture: Alamy