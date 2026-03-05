The youth pleaded guilty earlier this year to four counts of possessing information likely to be useful to a person planning or committing an act of terrorism

By Rebecca Henrys

A teenager who had an “obsession” with Southport killer Axel Rudakubana and wanted to carry out a copycat attack has avoided a custodial sentence.

The boy, now 17, who cannot be named because of his age, rang 999 in August last year and said he wanted to “re-enact Axel”, having collected four knives and bought a green hoodie similar to one worn by the killer, Liverpool Crown Court heard on Thursday. The youth pleaded guilty earlier this year to four counts of possessing information likely to be useful to a person planning or committing an act of terrorism. The documents, found on his phone, included an Al Qaida training manual which was also possessed by Rudakubana and instructions for preparing ricin, the poison found in the Southport killer’s home after his attack. Judge Neil Flewitt KC told the court it had been a “difficult decision” as he sentenced the boy to a youth rehabilitation order which will last three years and provide “intensive supervision and surveillance”. Read more: Sir Keir Starmer defends UK's Iran response and says 'we will not stop until our people are safe' Read more: Man and boy arrested after viral 'school wars' videos encourage teens from rival schools to attack each other with knives

He was also made subject to a three-year criminal behaviour order. The judge said: “I think that a youth rehabilitation order will be more helpful to you and will provide more protection for the public than keeping you in custody.” The court was told the defendant, from Merseyside, described himself as an “axelcel” – a reference to the term incel, or involuntary celibate, and Rudakubana, who murdered three girls in a knife attack on a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 2024. In December last year, while in custody after his arrest, the boy was recorded as saying that as soon as he got out he would “go into a primary school” and “little girls” would be his first victims, the judge said. The white teenager appeared to laugh and put his head in his hands as Adam Birkby, prosecuting, read out a note found on the boy’s phone in which he described Rudakubana as a “hero” and said: “I love him. He’s the one person I look up to. I felt like he was speaking to me. “I felt like all these isolated incidents were speaking to me to act up. He was me. He is the black version of me.” The court heard that the boy, then aged 16, told a 999 operator on August 6 last year that he had planned to re-enact the Southport attack on the first anniversary but was not able to find an event close to his home.

