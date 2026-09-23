Annie Hall met the schoolboy at a bus station and then proceeded to sex with him in a skate park, a recreation ground and in a bush.

Annie Hall, who previously worked at Warrington Youth Zone, was 19 when she began a relationship with the victim, who was aged between 14 and 15. Picture: Cheshire Police

By Georgia Bell

A former youth club worker who became pregnant after a “wholly inappropriate” relationship with a teenage boy was spared jail on Tuesday.

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The 21-year-old Annie Hall met the schoolboy at a bus station and then proceeded to sex with him in a skate park, a recreation ground and in a bush. The two reportedly discussed names for their baby before she ended their relationship and got back together with her ex-boyfriend. She was ultimately spared from an immediate prison sentence for the abuse, due to a judge’s verdict that she was "almost certainly operating emotionally at a younger age" due to being abandoned by her birth parents as a child. Hall, who previously worked at Warrington Youth Zone, was 19 when she began a relationship with the victim, who was aged between 14 and 15. Read more: Man, 21, jailed after sexually assaulting teenage girl at private members’ club Read more: Police worker jailed after trying to arrange sexual activity with child

The pair met at Warrington Bus Interchange where they exchanged Snapchat details. Picture: Alamy

She reportedly met the boy at Warrington Bus Interchange, where the two exchanged Snapchat details, Liverpool Crown Court heard on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutor Martyn Walsh detailed how this resulted in the pair meeting up again, after they “kissed and hugged” on this first occasion, before having sex at Bennetts Recreation Ground two days later. Walsh said they went on to have sexual intercourse on "10 or more occasions in total" before Hall's arrest, including at an abandoned skate park and in a bush in Oakwood Park. Hall’s crimes came to light when she became pregnant with the teenage boy’s child, but she is subsequently said to have suffered a miscarriage. Police found references to potential baby names on their phones, as well as “declarations of love expressed by both parties”.

Prosecutor Martyn Walsh said the pair had sex at Bennetts Recreation Ground. Picture: Google Maps

The victim went on to tell police that he had “begun to argue” with Hall towards the end of the abuse, and that Hall "would go mad and start kicking off" if he did not reply to her text messages. She broke up with the boy and rekindled things with her previous boyfriend after telling him she "loved them both" but planned to get together with her ex. Hall admitted seven counts of sexual activity with a child and was handed a 24-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. She has no previous convictions. Delivering his sentencing remarks, Judge Dennis Watson KC said her previous work at a youth zone was an “unattractive feature” of the case, although she was not employed there when she met the boy.

Hall previously worked at Warrington Youth Zone, which the judge called an 'unnattractive feature' of this case. Picture: Alamy