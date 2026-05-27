The charity YoungMinds said the data highlights the “sheer scale of the mental health emergency” facing youngsters

The number of referrals to children and young people’s mental health services hit a record high in March. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The number of referrals to children and young people’s mental health services hit a record high in March, new figures have shown.

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The analysis by the charity YoungMinds also showed average waiting times hit record levels. The charity said the data highlights the “sheer scale of the mental health emergency” facing youngsters. The figures from NHS England show 932,822 people under the age of 18 had an active referral to mental health services in March, which includes 134,837 new referrals. Both figures are the highest on record for a single month, YoungMinds said. New referrals were up by 11% on February and 2% from the same time last year. Read more: Resident doctors announce new strike dates in long-running dispute over pay Read more: Nurses who should have been banned kept working due to regulator failings

It is estimated that around one in five eight to 25-year-olds have mental health problems such as anxiety and depression. Picture: Alamy

On waiting times, the number of urgent, very urgent and emergency care referrals for young people reached 8,631, up 16% (7,443) compared with the previous month. The previous highest was 1,284 in June 2025. The analysis also found that the average waiting time topped 300 days for the eighth consecutive month. The average waiting time was 301 days in March, up 13 days when compared to the same period last year. In the worst cases, patients waited more than two-and-a-half years – 1,006 days – up by 146 days from the previous year and another record high.

The analysis by the charity YoungMinds also showed average waiting times hit record levels. Picture: Alamy